Public Notices 6/22/20

published on June 22, 2020 - 12:00 AM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

Trustee Sales

(1)

T.S. No.: 20-24562 A.P.N.: 452-211-05 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/24/1999. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor: GARY M. FEARN, AN UNMARRIED MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC Recorded 9/27/1999 as Instrument No. 1999-0143234 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Fresno County, California, Described as follows: The West 10 feet of Lot 13, all of Lot 14, and the East 15 feet of Lot 15, according to the Map of the Resubdivision of the North half of Block 7 of Englewood Addition, recorded in Book 5, Page 45 of Record of Surveys, Fresno County Records. Date of Sale: 7/14/2020 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the Van Ness Avenue exit from the County Courthouse located at 1100 Van Ness, Fresno, CA 93724 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $31,970.10 (Estimated) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1432 E. ENGLEWOOD AVENUE FRESNO, CA 93728 A.P.N.: 452-211-05 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holder’s rights against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 20-24562. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 06/11/2020 Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC 1500 South Douglass Road, Suite 150 Anaheim, CA 92806 Automated Sale Information: (844) 477-7869 or www.STOXPOSTING.com for NON-SALE information: 888-313-1969 Tai Alailima, Director

06/22/2020, 06/29/2020, 07/06/2020

———————————–

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-19-869842-NJ Order No.: 191118139-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/14/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the accrued principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): JOSEPHINE L. KING, A WIDOW Recorded: 4/18/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0057309 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of FRESNO County, California; Date of Sale: 7/30/2020 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Van Ness Avenue exit from the County Courthouse at 1100 Van Ness Avenue, Fresno, CA 93724 Amount of accrued balance and other charges: $181,165.29 The purported property address is: 625 NORTH BRAWLEY AVENUE, FRESNO, CA 93706 Assessor’s Parcel No. : 326-110-24 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the trustee: CA-19-869842-NJ. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the mortgagor, the mortgagee, or the mortgagee’s attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio South San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-19-869842-NJ IDSPub #0172186 6/8/2020 6/15/2020 6/22/2020

06/08/2020, 06/15/2020, 06/22/2020

———————————–

APN: 038-292-10 Property Address: 33207 W El Progresso Ave Cantua Creek, CA 93608 TS Number: 200226 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/03/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On July 8 , 2020, at 10:00 a.m., Mid Valley Services, Inc., a California corporation, as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to the Deed of Trust Recorded on 04/09/2019 as Document No. 2019-0035316 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Fresno County, California, executed by Jose R. Arreguin, an unmarried man, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) At the Van Ness Avenue exit from the County Courthouse at 1100 Van Ness Avenue, Fresno, CA 93724, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in the County of Fresno, State of California, as more fully described in the above-referenced Deed of Trust. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 33207 W El Progresso Ave, Cantua Creek, CA 93608 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. The property heretofore described is being sold “AS-IS”. T.S. No.: 200226 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $55,391.68 (Estimated). The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 200226. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: June 4, 2020 MID VALLEY SERVICES, INC., a California corporation, as Trustee 7644 N. Palm Ave. Fresno, CA 93711 (559) 432-8221 By: Trina L. Root, Secretary MID VALLEY SERVICES, INC. MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0370487 To: FRESNO BUSINESS JOURNAL 06/15/2020, 06/22/2020, 06/29/2020

06/15/2020, 06/22/2020, 06/29/2020

———————————–

APN: 576-141-07 TS No: CA08000447-19-1 TO No: 02-19045876 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED August 12, 2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On July 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM, at the Van Ness Avenue exit from the County Courthouse, 1100 Van Ness, Fresno, CA 93721, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on August 18, 2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0173164, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Fresno County, California, executed by KERRY REYES, UNMARRIED MAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., as Beneficiary, as nominee for NEW CENTURY MORTGAGE CORPORATION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 374 EAST FEATHER RIVER DR, FRESNO, CA 93720 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $492,795.43 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08000447-19-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. June 9, 2020 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000447-19-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Dalaysia Ramirez, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.Order Number 71931, Pub Dates: 06/15/2020, 06/22/2020, 06/29/2020, FRESNO BUSINESS JOURNAL

06/15/2020, 06/22/2020, 06/29/2020

———————————–

Civil

(1)

NOTICE AND CITATION TO

PARENT FOR APPEARANCE AT

HEARING.

W&I Code §366.26 Hearing: 09-24-2020

Time: 8:00 A.M.; DEPT: 22

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF FRESNO

JUVENILE COURT

Case No.: 19-300304

In The Matter Of

DELILAH CORBIN

DOB: 08-27-2019

Minor

TO: TAMMY CORBIN, MOTHER OF THE MINOR, AND TO ANY AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING TO BE THE MOTHER OF THE MINOR. This is to notify you that you are cited to appear at the hearing below, pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code §366.23 and §366.26:

DATE: SEPTEMBER 24, 2020

TIME: 8:00 A.M.

PLACE: Department 22, Juvenile Dependency Court, 1100 Van Ness, Fresno, California 93724

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT AT THIS HEARING FRESNO COUNTY, THROUGH ITS DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES, WILL RECOMMEND TO THE COURT THAT THE PARENTAL RIGHTS OF TAMMY CORBIN, MOTHER OF THE MINOR, AND TO ANY AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING TO BE THE MOTHER OF THE MINOR, BE TERMINATED AND THAT THE ABOVE MINOR BE FREED FOR ADOPTION.

As the parent of the subject minor, you are cited to and may appear at Court as indicated above in order to express your opinion as to whether your parental rights should be terminated so that the minor can be adopted.

This is also to advise you that you have certain legal rights and protections, including the right to oppose these proceedings. You have the right to hire an attorney of your choice to represent you. If you are unable to retain a lawyer, you may request that the judge appoint one for you, who shall be the Public Defender or a private attorney. If you cannot afford to pay the cost of legal counsel to represent you, the fee will be paid by Fresno County.

This notice and citation is dated JUN 17, 2020.

MICHAEL ELLIOTT,

Clerk of the Court.

By: ERIC VERDUZCO, Deputy.

___________________________

DISOBEDIENCE TO THIS CITATION BY FAILING TO APPEAR MAY SUBJECT THE PARTY SERVED TO ARREST AND PUNISHMENT FOR CONTEMPT OF COURT.

___________________________

FRESNO COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES, 2011 Fresno Street, Fresno CA 93721 Telephone Number: (559) 600-4446, PETITIONER COUNTY OF FRESNO, Acting by and through its DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES.

06/22/2020, 06/29/2020, 07/06/2020, 07/13/2020

———————————–

NOTICE AND CITATION TO

PARENT FOR APPEARANCE AT

HEARING.

W&I Code §366.26 Hearing: 09-16-2020

Time: 8:00 A.M.; DEPT: 23

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF FRESNO

JUVENILE COURT

Case No.: 18-300041

In The Matter Of

HANNAH GONZALEZ

DOB: 06-19-2019

Minor

TO: ELIZABETH SNELL, MOTHER OF THE MINOR, AND TO ANY AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING TO BE THE MOTHER OF THE MINOR. GILBERT GONZALEZ, FATHER OF THE MINOR, AND TO ANY AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING TO BE THE FATHER OF THE MINOR.

This is to notify you that you are cited to appear at the hearing below, pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code §366.23 and §366.26:

DATE: SEPTEMBER 16, 2020

TIME: 8:00 A.M.

PLACE: Department 23, Juvenile Dependency Court, 1100 Van Ness, Fresno, California 93724

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT AT THIS HEARING FRESNO COUNTY, THROUGH ITS DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES, WILL RECOMMEND TO THE COURT THAT THE PARENTAL RIGHTS OF ELIZABETH SNELL, MOTHER OF THE MINOR, AND TO ANY AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING TO BE THE MOTHER OF THE MINOR. GILBERT GONZALEZ, FATHER OF THE MINOR, AND TO ANY AND ALL PERSONS CLAIMING TO BE THE FATHER OF THE MINOR, BE TERMINATED AND THAT THE ABOVE MINOR BE FREED FOR ADOPTION.

As the parents of the subject minor, you are cited to and may appear at Court as indicated above in order to express your opinion as to whether your parental rights should be terminated so that the minor can be adopted.

This is also to advise you that you have certain legal rights and protections, including the right to oppose these proceedings. You have the right to hire an attorney of your choice to represent you. If you are unable to retain a lawyer, you may request that the judge appoint one for you, who shall be the Public Defender or a private attorney. If you cannot afford to pay the cost of legal counsel to represent you, the fee will be paid by Fresno County.

This notice and citation is dated MAY 22, 2020.

MICHAEL ELLIOTT,

Clerk of the Court.

By: NINA QUIROZ, Deputy.

___________________________

DISOBEDIENCE TO THIS CITATION BY FAILING TO APPEAR MAY SUBJECT THE PARTY SERVED TO ARREST AND PUNISHMENT FOR CONTEMPT OF COURT.

___________________________

FRESNO COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES, 2011 Fresno Street, Fresno CA 93721 Telephone Number: (559) 600-4446, PETITIONER COUNTY OF FRESNO, Acting by and through its DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES.

06/01/2020, 06/08/2020, 06/15/2020, 06/22/2020

———————————–

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO) L.E. CULP and OLLEY M. CULP; all persons unknown, claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real Subject Property adverse to Plaintiff’s title, or any cloud on Plaintiff’s title to the real Subject Property; and DOES 1 through 25, inclusive

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DAMANDANTE): JACK RANCH, a California general partnership; WILSON RANCH, a California general partnership; KCD RANCH, a California general partnership; WOLFSEN RANCH, a California general partnership; JACKLYN D. LEDUC as Trustee of The Connor Michael Azevedo Trust, The Lee William Azevedo Trust, The Todd Anthony Azevedo Trust, and The Anslie Katherine Azevedo Trust.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court.

There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. as the person sued under the fictitious name of (specify): ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación.

Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

CASE NUMBER

(Numero del Caso)

20C-0104

The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es) KINGS COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

1640 Kings County Drive

Hanford California 93230

The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado es), William N. Hannah;

Houk & Hornburg, Inc.

206 S. Mooney Blvd.

Visalia, CA 93291

(559) 733-1065

DATE: (Fecha) APR 30, 2020

Clerk, (Secretario)MICHELLE S. MARTINEZ

by KARIN NOBLE, Deputy (Adjunto)

(SEAL)

Assessor’s Parcel Number 036-020-020 more particularly described as follows:

THE SOUTH 53-1/3 ACRES OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 21 SOUTH, RANGE 18 EAST, IN THE COUNTY OF KINGS, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE GOVERNMENT TOWNSHIP PLAT APPROVED MAY 31, 1855.

EXCEPTING THEREFROM THE INTEREST IN THE EAST 30 FEET THEREOF WHICH WAS CONVEYED TO THE COUNTY OF KINGS “FOR ROAD PURPOSES” BY DEED FROM J. E. MEADOWS, DATED NOVEMBER 10, 1919 AND RECORDED DECEMBER 6, 1920, IN BOOK 2, AT PAGE 65 OF RIGHTS OF WAY.

ALSO EXCEPTING THEREFROM AN UNDIVIDED ONE-HALF INTEREST IN AND TO ALL OIL, GAS, MINERALS AND OTHER HYDROCARBON SUBSTANCES IN AND UNDER SAID LAND, AS RESERVED IN THE DEED FROM ALVIN EDWIN MAY AND ELLEN MAY CUMMINGS TO WILLIAM T. STONE AND EVELYN ANN STONE, HUSBAND AND WIFE, RECORDED JUNE 21, 1977 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 8167 IN BOOK 1095, PAGE 329 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS.

Assessor’s Parcel Number 036-020-022 more particularly described as follows:

THE NORTH 53-1/3 ACRES OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 21 SOUTH, RANGE 18 EAST, IN THE COUNTY OF KINGS, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE GOVERNMENT TOWNSHIP PLAT APPROVED MAY 31, 1855.

EXCEPTING THEREFROM THE INTEREST IN THE EAST 30 FEET THEREOF WHICH WAS CONVEYED TO THE COUNTY OF KINGS “FOR ROAD PURPOSES” BY DEED FROM J. E. MEADOWS, DATED NOVEMBER 10, 1919 AND RECORDED DECEMBER 6, 1920, IN BOOK 2, AT PAGE 65 OF RIGHTS OF WAY AS DOCUMENT NO. 5089.

Assessor’s Parcel Number 036-020-021 more particularly described as follows:

THE NORTH 53-1/3 ACRES OF THE SOUTH 106-2/3 ACRES OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 21 SOUTH, RANGE 18 EAST, IN THE COUNTY OF KINGS, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE GOVERNMENT TOWNSHIP PLAT APPROVED MAY 31, 1855.

EXCEPTING THEREFROM THE INTEREST IN THE EAST 30 FEET THEREOF WHICH WAS CONVEYED TO THE COUNTY OF KINGS “FOR ROAD PURPOSES” BY DEED FROM J. E. MEADOWS, DATED NOVEMBER 10, 1919 AND RECORDED DECEMBER 6, 1920, IN BOOK 2, AT PAGE 65 OF RIGHTS OF WAY.

ALSO EXCEPTING THEREFROM ONE-HALF OF ALL OIL, GAS AND HYDROCARBONS AND MINERALS IN, ON OR UNDERLYING SAID REAL PROPERTY, TOGETHER WITH THE RIGHTS OF INGRESS AND EGRESS TO AND FROM SAID REAL PROPERTY FOR THE PURPOSE OF DRILLING FOR, PRODUCING AND REMOVING THE SAME AS EXCEPTED IN THE DEED FROM EVA MAE KLEN TO L. E. CULP ET UX, DATED NOVEMBER 30, 1954 AND RECORDED JANUARY 18, 1955 IN BOOK 605 AT PAGE 579, OFFICIAL RECORDS, AS DOCUMENT NO. 587.

Assessor’s Parcel Number 036-020-026 more particularly described as follows:

THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 21 SOUTH, RANGE 18 EAST, MOUNT DIABLO BASE AND MERIDIAN, ACCORDING TO GOVERNMENT TOWNSHIP PLAT APPROVED MAY 31, 1855.

EXCEPTING THEREFROM, THE SUBSURFACE MINERAL RIGHTS IN AND UNDER SAID LAND, AS EXCEPTED IN THE DEED FROM DONALD MEADOWS, A SINGLE MAN AND ELIZABETH MEADOWS, A SINGLE WOMAN, TO L.E. CULP. ET EX, DATED MAY 19, 1967 AND RECORDED MAY 29, 1967, IN BOOK 906, PAGE 87 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, AS DOCUMENT NO. 6600.

Assessor’s Parcel Numbers 036-020-002 and 036-020-003 more particularly described as follows:

THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 21 SOUTH, RANGE 18 EAST, MOUNT DIABLO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF KINGS, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT TOWNSHIP PLAT APPROVED MAY 31, 1855.

EXCEPTING THEREFROM THE FOLLOWING:

A. SUCH INTEREST IN THE EAST 30 FEET AS WAS CONVEYED TO THE COUNTY OF KINGS, BY DEED DATED NOVEMBER 10, 1919, EXECUTED BY KINGS COUNTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, A CORPORATION, AND RECORDED OCTOBER 21, 1922 IN BOOK 2 OF RIGHTS OF WAY AT PAGE 95.

B. SUCH INTEREST IN A STRIP OF LAND 80 FEET IN WIDTH LYING 40 FEET ON EACH SIDE OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LINE: BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE NORTH SECTION LINE AND 363.8 FEET EAST OF THE NORTH ONE-QUARTER CORNER OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 21 SOUTH, RANGE 18 EAST; THENCE SOUTH 45° 56’ 30” WEST 523.2 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WEST LINE OF THE EAST HALF OF THE ABOVE-MENTIONED SECTION 3, SAID POINT BEING 352.0 FEET SOUTH OF THE NORTH ONE-QUARTER CORNER OF SAID SECTION 3, AS CONVEYED TO THE COUNTY OF KINGS, BY DEED DATED APRIL 30, 1936, EXECUTED BY ANNA M. LIDDLE AND RECORDED MAY 28, 1936 IN BOOK 149 PAGE 311, OFFICIAL RECORDS OF KINGS COUNTY.

C. EXCEPTING THEREFROM ALL OIL, GAS AND MINERALS IN AND UNDER THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 3, AS SAVED, EXCEPTED AND RESERVED BY KINGS COUNTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, IN THEIR DEED TO J. G. STONE LAND COMPANY, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, DATED DECEMBER 31, 1953 AND RECORDED MARCH 23, 1954, IN BOOK 581 AT PAGE 587 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, AS DOCUMENT NO. 3046

D. EXCEPTING THEREFROM SUCH INTEREST IN A STRIP OF LAND 5.0 FEET WIDE, SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF KINGS, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 21 SOUTH, RANGE 18 EAST, MOUNT DIABLO BASE AND MERIDIAN, SAID STRIP OF LAND LYING 2.5 FEET DISTANT, MEASURED AT RIGHT ANGLES, ON EACH SIDE OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED CENTER LINE:

BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SECTION 3, DISTANT SOUTH 89° 50’ 40” EAST, 414.04 FEET THEREON FROM THE NORTH QUARTER CORNER OF SAID SECTION 3, FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE (1) SOUTH 46° 02’ 00” WEST 600 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO A POINT OF TERMINUS IN THE WEST LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 3. THE NORTHEASTERLY TERMINUS OF SAID STRIP OF LAND BEING A PORTION OF THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SECTION 3 AND THE SOUTHWESTERLY TERMINUS BEING A PORTION OF THE WEST LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 3. THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED CENTER LINE BEING SHOWN ON SHEET 17 OF THE RECORD OF SURVEY COMPRISING 24 SHEETS FILED SEPTEMBER 23, 1960 IN BOOK 5 OF MAPS AT PAGE 98 IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY, AS BECAME VESTED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA BY NOTICE OF DECREE VESTING TITLE ENTERED IN THE UNITED STATE DISTRICT COURT, SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA, NORTHERN DIVISION, CASE NO. 2126-ND CIVIL WHEREIN SAID LAND IS REFERRED TO IN THE ABOVE-NUMBERED ACTION AS PARCEL B-39. A CERTIFIED COPY OF SAID NOTICE OF DECREE VESTING TITLE WAS RECORDED AUGUST 11, 1964 IN BOOK 858 AT PAGE 391, OFFICIAL RECORDS, KINGS COUNTY, AS DOCUMENT NO. 10638.

E. EXCEPTING UNTO GRANTORS HEREIN ALL OIL, GAS AND MINERALS IN AND UNDER THE NORTH HALF OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 21 SOUTH, RANGE 18 EAST, MOUNT DIABLO BASE AND MERIDIAN.

Assessor’s Parcel Number 036-020-004 more particularly described as follows:

THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 21 SOUTH, RANGE 18 EAST, MOUNT DIABLO BASE AND MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF KINGS, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT TOWNSHIP PLAT APPROVED MAY 31, 1855.

EXCEPTING THEREFROM THE FOLLOWING:

A. SUCH INTEREST IN THE EAST 30 FEET AS WAS CONVEYED TO THE COUNTY OF KINGS, BY DEED DATED NOVEMBER 10, 1919, EXECUTED BY KINGS COUNTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, A CORPORATION, AND RECORDED OCTOBER 21, 1922 IN BOOK 2 OF RIGHTS OF WAY AT PAGE 95.

B. SUCH INTEREST IN A STRIP OF LAND 80 FEET IN WIDTH LYING 40 FEET ON EACH SIDE OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LINE: BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE NORTH SECTION LINE AND 363.8 FEET EAST OF THE NORTH ONE-QUARTER CORNER OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 21 SOUTH, RANGE 18 EAST; THENCE SOUTH 45° 56’ 30” WEST 523.2 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WEST LINE OF THE EAST HALF OF THE ABOVE-MENTIONED SECTION 3, SAID POINT BEING 352.0 FEET SOUTH OF THE NORTH ONE-QUARTER CORNER OF SAID SECTION 3, AS CONVEYED TO THE COUNTY OF KINGS, BY DEED DATED APRIL 30, 1936, EXECUTED BY ANNA M. LIDDLE AND RECORDED MAY 28, 1936 IN BOOK 149 PAGE 311, OFFICIAL RECORDS OF KINGS COUNTY.

C. EXCEPTING THEREFROM ALL OIL, GAS AND MINERALS IN AND UNDER THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 3, AS SAVED, EXCEPTED AND RESERVED BY ANNE M. LIDDLE, A WIDOW IN HER DEED TO KINGS COUNTY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, A CORPORATION, DATED MARCH 8, 1939 AND RECORDED MARCH 10, 1939 IN BOOK 203 AT PAGE 500, OFFICIAL RECORDS, AS DOCUMENT NO. 1536.

D. EXCEPTING THEREFROM SUCH INTEREST IN A STRIP OF LAND 5.0 FEET WIDE, SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF KINGS, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 21 SOUTH, RANGE 18 EAST, MOUNT DIABLO BASE AND MERIDIAN, SAID STRIP OF LAND LYING 2.5 FEET DISTANT, MEASURED AT RIGHT ANGLES, ON EACH SIDE OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED CENTER LINE:

BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SECTION 3, DISTANT SOUTH 89° 50’ 40” EAST, 414.04 FEET THEREON FROM THE NORTH QUARTER CORNER OF SAID SECTION 3, FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE (1) SOUTH 46° 02’ 00” WEST 600 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO A POINT OF TERMINUS IN THE WEST LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 3. THE NORTHEASTERLY TERMINUS OF SAID STRIP OF LAND BEING A PORTION OF THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SECTION 3 AND THE SOUTHWESTERLY TERMINUS BEING A PORTION OF THE WEST LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SAID SECTION 3. THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED CENTER LINE BEING SHOWN ON SHEET 17 OF THE RECORD OF SURVEY COMPRISING 24 SHEETS FILED SEPTEMBER 23, 1960 IN BOOK 5 OF MAPS AT PAGE 98 IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY, AS BECAME VESTED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA BY NOTICE OF DECREE VESTING TITLE ENTERED IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT, SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA, NORTHERN DIVISION, CASE NO. 2126-ND CIVIL WHEREIN SAID LAND IS REFERRED TO IN THE ABOVE-NUMBERED ACTION AS PARCEL B-39. A CERTIFIED COPY OF SAID NOTICE OF DECREE VESTING TITLE WAS RECORDED AUGUST 11, 1964 IN BOOK 858 AT PAGE 391, OFFICIAL RECORDS, KINGS COUNTY, AS DOCUMENT NO. 10638.

Assessor’s Parcel Numbers 036-020-036 and 036-020-037 more particularly described as follows:

PARCELS 1 AND 2 AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN PARCEL MAP FILED OCTOBER 15, 2019 IN BOOK 21 OF PARCEL MAPS, AT PAGE 7, KINGS COUNTY RECORD.

EXCEPTING THEREFROM THE SUBSURFACE MINERAL RIGHTS IN AND UNDER SAID LAND, AS EXCEPTING IN THE DEED FROM DONALD MEADOWS, A SINGLE MAN AND ELIZABETH MEADOWS, A SINGLE WOMAN, TO L.E. CULP, ET UX, DATED MAY 19, 1967 AND RECORDED MAY 29, 1967 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 6600, IN BOOK 906, PAGE 87 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS.

APN: 036-020-025 (OLD), 036-020-036 (NEW) AND 036-020-037 (NEW)

06/08/2020, 06/15/2020, 06/22/2020, 06/29/2020

———————————–

Probate

(1)

NOTICE OF PETITION TO

ADMINISTER ESTATE OF

CHARLES O. TURNER

CASE NO: 20CEPR00446

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of CHARLES O. TURNER

A Petition for Probate has been filed by BARRY TURNER in the Superior Court of California, County of FRESNO.

The Petition for Probate requests that BARRY TURNER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows:

September 30, 2020, 9:00 A.M., Dept.: 303

1130 “O” Street, 3rd Floor – Dept. 303

Fresno, California 93724

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for petitioner:

HUGH W. WILLOUGHBY

Attorney at Law

264 Clovis Ave., #105

Clovis, CA 93612

(559) 324-6535

06/22/2020, 07/01/2020, 07/06/2020

———————————–

(1)

NOTICE OF PETITION TO

ADMINISTER ESTATE OF

ROBERT ORTIZ aka RUBEN ROBERT ORTIZ, SR.

CASE NO: 20CEPR00198

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of ROBERT ORTIZ aka RUBEN ROBERT ORTIZ, SR

A Petition for Probate has been filed by BERNADINE ORTIZ LILLY aka BO LILLY in the Superior Court of California, County of FRESNO.

The Petition for Probate requests that BERNADINE ORTIZ LILLY aka BO LILLY be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows:

July 16, 2020, 9:00 A.M., Dept.: 303

1130 “O” Street

Fresno, California 93721

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for petitioner:

J. STANLEY TEIXEIRA – 166456

Attorney at Law

1233 W. Shaw Avenue, Suite 100

Fresno, California 93711

(559) 225-2510

06/22/2020, 07/01/2020, 07/06/2020

———————————–

NOTICE OF PETITION TO

ADMINISTER ESTATE OF

JOHN D. DICK

CASE NO: 20CEPR00377

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of JOHN D. DICK

A Petition for Probate has been filed by ANNETTE RIDER in the Superior Court of California, County of FRESNO.

The Petition for Probate requests that ANNETTE RIDER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows:

September 9, 2020, 9:00 A.M., Dept.: 303

1130 “O” Street

Fresno, California 93721

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for petitioner:

J. STANLEY TEIXEIRA – 166456

Attorney at Law

1233 W. Shaw Avenue, Suite 100

Fresno, California 93711

(559) 225-2510

06/08/2020, 06/17/2020, 06/22/2020

———————————–

NOTICE OF PETITION TO

ADMINISTER ESTATE OF

PAMELA JUE, aka PAMELA L. JUE, aka PAMELA LEE JUE

CASE NO: 20CEPR00380

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of PAMELA JUE, aka PAMELA L. JUE, aka PAMELA LEE JUE

A Petition for Probate has been filed by Christopher Jue

in the Superior Court of California, County of FRESNO.

The Petition for Probate requests that Christopher Jue be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows:

September 9, 2020, 9:00 A.M., Dept.: 303

1130 “O” Street

Fresno, California 93721

Probate

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for petitioner:

KEVIN D. GUNNER, 128459

DOWLING AARON INCORPORATED

8080 North Palm Avenue, Third Floor

Fresno, CA 93711

(559) 432-4500

06/08/2020, 06/17/2020, 06/22/2020

———————————–

NOTICE OF PETITION TO

ADMINISTER ESTATE OF

BEVERLY JEAN PHILLIPS, also known as BEVERLY J. PHILLIPS

CASE NO: 20 CEPR 00372

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of BEVERLY JEAN PHILLIPS, also known as BEVERLY J. PHILLIPS

A Petition for Probate has been filed by MICHAEL L. PHILLIPS in the Superior Court of California, County of FRESNO.

The Petition for Probate requests that MICHAEL L. PHILLIPS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows:

July 30, 2020, 11:00 A.M., Dept.: 304

1130 “O” Street, 3rd Floor

Fresno, California 93724

CENTRAL DIVISION

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for petitioner:

NICHOLAS L. LUCICH, JR. #071744

BAKER MANOCK & JENSEN

5260 N. Palm Avenue, Suite 421

Fresno, CA 93704

(559) 432-5400

06/08/2020, 06/17/2020, 06/22/2020

———————————–

NOTICE OF PETITION TO

ADMINISTER ESTATE OF

Sara Jayne van Dalen aka Sara J. van Dalen

CASE NO: 20CEPR00401

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Sara Jayne van Dalen aka Sara J. van Dalen

A Petition for Probate has been filed by Dawn M. Gillaspy in the Superior Court of California, County of FRESNO.

The Petition for Probate requests that Dawn M. Gillaspy be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows:

September 21, 2020, 9:00 A.M., Dept.: 303

1130 “O” Street, 3rd Floor – Dept. 303

Fresno, California 93724

B.F. Sisk Building, Probate Division

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for petitioner:

Stefanie J. Krause #209802

Law Office of Stefanie Krause

7409 N. Cedar Ave., Suite 101

Fresno, California 93720

(559) 431-7777

06/17/2020, 06/22/2020, 07/01/2020

———————————–

NOTICE OF PETITION TO

ADMINISTER ESTATE OF

TIMOTHY L. PEARSON

CASE NO: 20CEPR00404

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of TIMOTHY L. PEARSON

A Petition for Probate has been filed by DAWN PEARSON in the Superior Court of California, County of FRESNO.

The Petition for Probate requests that DAWN PEARSON be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows:

September 22, 2020, 9:00 A.M., Dept.: 303

1130 “O” Street, 3rd Floor – Dept. 303

Fresno, California 93724

B. F. SISK BUILDING

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for petitioner

BRANDON A. ESRAELIAN #279453

Richardson, Jones & Esraelian

2660 W. Shaw, Suite 100

Fresno, CA 93711

(559) 449-1028

06/17/2020, 06/22/2020, 07/01/2020

———————————–

NOTICE OF PETITION TO

ADMINISTER ESTATE OF

JUSTIN MELOLING

CASE NO: 20CEPR00336

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of JUSTIN MELOLING

A Petition for Probate has been filed by Christine Meloling in the Superior Court of California, County of FRESNO.

The Petition for Probate requests that Christine Meloling be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows:

August 24, 2020, 9:00 A.M., Dept.: 303

1130 “O” Street, 3rd Floor – Dept. 303

Fresno, California 93724

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for petitioner:

Lee S.W. Cobb #233080

Chielpegian Cobb, LLP

5200 North Palm Avenue, Suite 201

Fresno, California 93704

(559) 225-5370

06/17/2020, 06/22/2020, 07/01/2020

———————————–

Fictitious

(1)

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS

NAME STATEMENT

File No. 2202010002584

The following person(s) is (are) conducting business as

Valley Public Radio,

VPR at 2589 Alluvial Avenue, Clovis, CA 93611 Fresno County, Phone (559) 862-2480:

Full Name of Registrant:

White Ash Broadcasting, Incorporated, 2589 Alluvial Ave., Clovis, CA 93611.

Registrant commenced to transact business under the Fictitious Business Name listed above on: March 28, 1975

This business conducted by: A Corporation

Articles of Incorporation Number: C0733515

JOSEPH MOORE, President & General Manager

This statement filed with the Fresno County Clerk on: 06/08/2020

(Seal)

BRANDI L. ORTH,

COUNTY CLERK.

By: JESSICA MUNOZ, DEPUTY.

“NOTICE – THIS FICTITIOUS NAME STATEMENT EXPIRES FIVE YEARS FROM THE DATE IT WAS FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY CLERK. A NEW FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT MUST BE FILED BEFORE THAT TIME.”

06/22/2020, 06/29/2020, 07/06/2020, 07/13/2020

———————————–

Misc.

(1)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE

(Notice pursuant to UCC Sec. 6105)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made.

The name(s) and business address of the seller are:

Pho 4 U, Inc., 4793 E. McKinley Avenue, Fresno, CA 93703

Doing business as: SAKI TERIYAKI

All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the seller(s) within the past three years, as stated by the seller(s) are: (if none, so state): NONE

The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller is:

4793 E. McKinley Avenue, Fresno, CA 93703

The name(s) and business address of the buyer(s) are:

Anchalee Teerawuttorn, 9213 Wystone Avenue, Northridge, CA 91324

The assets being sold are generally described as: ALL INVENTORY, STOCK IN TRADE, FIXTURES, EQUIPMENT AND GOODWILL

and are located at:

4795 E Mckinley Avenue, Fresno, CA 93703

The bulk sale is intended to be consummated at the office of:

CalAtlantic Title, Inc., 7555 N. Palm Ave., Ste 210, Fresno, CA 93711

and the anticipated sale date is July 10, 2020.

The bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2.

The name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is:

CalAtlantic Title, Inc., Attn: Erica Osborne, 7555 N. Palm Ave., Ste 210, Fresno, CA 93711, Escrow No.: 155601-001730

and the last day for filing claims by any creditor shall be July 9, 2020, which is the business day before the anticipated sale date specified above.

The bulk sale is not subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2.

Dated: June 17, 2020

Buyer(s)

CalTlantic Title as Agent for:

Anchalee Teerawuttorn

06/22/2020

———————————–

(1)

NOTICE INVITING BIDS

Sealed or electronic bids will be received at the office of the Purchasing Manager of the City of Fresno for the following:

VETERANS BOULEVARD SOUTH EXTENSION

BID FILE NUMBER: 3755 – 11726

The scope of work includes the construction of four lanes of Veterans Boulevard from Barstow to Shaw. This segment will ultimately connect to a six-lane super arterial roadway and interchange. In addition to installation of the four-lane roadway, Veterans Boulevard South Extension includes a new traffic signal at the intersection of Shaw Avenue and Veterans Boulevard, storm drain improvements, sewer main improvements, a multipurpose trail, median island construction, bike lanes, a box culvert for the irrigation canal crossing and other street improvements.

The Construction Allocation for this project is $7,847,000.00.

Bids will be taken on complete work, in accordance with Plans and Specifications on file in the office of the Purchasing Manager, 2600 Fresno Street, Room 2156 Fresno California, 93721-3622 , phone number (559) 621-1332.

Specifications for these items can be downloaded at the City’s online website at:

http://www.fresno.gov. Doing Business (at the top of the screen), Bid Opportunities

Bids will be submitted electronically or by paper only not via Fax.

Bid Proposal forms can be downloaded at the City’s online website.

Bid Proposals must be filed electronically or by paper with the Purchasing Manager prior to the bid opening at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, when the bids will be publicly opened and recorded.

The work hereunder constitutes a “public work” as defined in Chapter 1, Part 7, Division 2 of the California Labor Code, and Contractor shall cause the work to be performed as a “public work” in accordance with such Chapter of the California Labor Code. The Council of the City of Fresno has adopted Resolution No. 82-297 ascertaining the general prevailing rate of per diem wages and per diem wages for holidays and overtime in the Fresno area for each craft, classification, or type of worker needed in the execution of contracts for the City. A copy of the resolution is on file at the Office of the City Clerk. Actual wage schedules are available at Construction Management Office, 1721 Van Ness Avenue, Fresno, California 93721, (559) 621-5600.

Contractors and Subcontractors must meet any and all requirements of Labor Code sections 1771.1 and 1771.5 prior to submitting bids.

All proposals must be made on the Bid Proposal Form provided by the Purchasing Manager. A Bid Deposit, which can be provided separately, in the amount of TEN PERCENT (10%) of the Total Net Bid Amount (or, in bids with Add Alternates, the highest possible combination of the Base Bid plus Add Alternates) in the form of a certified or cashier’s check, an irrevocable letter of credit, or a certificate of deposit or a bidder’s bond executed by a corporate surety, admitted by the California Insurance Commissioner to do business in California, payable and acceptable to the City of Fresno; or the Bidder shall have registered with the Purchasing Manager of the City an annual bid bond sufficient to provide coverage in such amount. All Bid Deposits will be held until a Contract has been executed with the successful Bidder or all bids have been rejected. Copies of Bid Deposits may be submitted electronically, with the exception of a cashier’s check, which must be brought to the Purchasing Manager’s office and labeled accordingly with bid number.

The City of Fresno hereby notifies all Bidders that no person shall be excluded from participation in, denied any benefits of, or otherwise discriminated against in connection with the award and performance of any contract on the basis of race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, marital status, sex, age, sexual orientation, ethnicity, status as a disabled veteran or veteran of the Vietnam era or on any other basis prohibited by law.

A pre-bid conference will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Prospective bidders are encouraged to attend via phone at +1-408-418-9388 with meeting ID: 146 638 2055 and meeting password: UCmbuP85En6. City Staff will be present to answer any questions regarding the Specifications and bid process.

The meeting room is not physically accessible. Services of an interpreter and additional accommodations such as assistive listening devices can be made available. Requests for accommodations should be made at least five working days but no later than 48 hours prior to the scheduled meeting/event. Please contact the Procurement Specialist on the cover at 559-621-1332 or through the Questions and Answers field on Planet Bids.

In accordance with provisions of section 22300 of the California Public Contract Code, Contractor may substitute securities for any monies withheld by City to ensure performance under the Contract.

A 100 percent Payment Bond and 100 percent Performance Bond for all public works contracts must be filed with the Contract Documents and approved by the City before the Contractor enters upon performance of the Work.

Bidders are advised that, as required by the Fresno Municipal Code, the City has established a National Targeted Worker mandatory participation level.

Bidders are advised that as required by the Fresno Municipal Code, the City of Fresno is implementing new National Targeted Worker requirements for public work of improvement contracts over $200,000. The mandatory participation level for National Targeted Workers is 15%.

No bid will be considered for award unless the Bidder at the time of bid opening, is licensed with a valid Class “A” Contractor’s License issued by the State of California.

The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

06/22/2020

———————————–

(1)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE

Business & Professional code S21700

Notice is hereby given that a public lien sale of the following described personal property will be held at the hour of 08:00 AM on July 7, 2020 at Derrel’s Mini Storage located at 1191 E. Nees Ave, Fresno, County of Fresno, State of California.

Nisbett, Sharron toys, totes, mirror Weiss, Julie dresser, chair, totes Montes, Sofia dodge truck Alsultan, Khalid sectional, steamer, luggage Roller, John tables, pictures, hamper Howerton, Karen bikes, chairs, stand Harrison, Kevin dresser, washer, dryer Fadgen, Emma totes, bow, walker Stovall, Sylvestor vases, fans, mixer Mahony, Brittany dresser, mirrors, chair Thornton, Aaaron exercise machine, golf clubs, armoire Wothe, Talbot shelves, luggage, table Stevens, Nancy mattress, luggage, totes Salgado, Alex bicycle, desk, computer Cerro, Cyrus lamps, bookcase, chairs Cypert, Mark refridgerator, dresser, changing station Flaherty, Doreen artificial plants, couch, ottoman Fierro, Anna statue, vacuum, microwave Arredondo, Michael totes, shelf, desk Flaherty, Doreen chair, ladder, dresser Rowe, Joanna Lee clothes, desk, chair Ryor, Anna trimmer, shelf, totes Couture, Richard lights, ballasts Fierro, Anna totes, art, fridge Couture, Richard lights, ballasts Dockstader, Ryan booths (restuarant seating) Couture, Richard lights, ballasts Moore, Aaron desk, luggage, stroller Zuniga, Corina basket, clothes, purses Davis, Benjamiin boots, luggage, shoes

Signed: V Lashley Date: 05/28/2020

06/22/2020, 06/29/2020

———————————–

(1)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE

Business & Professions Code S21700

Notice is hereby given that a public lien sale of the following described personal property will be held at the hour of 08:00 AM on July 9, 2020 at Derrel’s Mini Storage located at 491 Herndon Ave, Clovis, County of Fresno, State of California.

Nikokhirsand, Homa ficus tree, bbq, filing cabinet Lewis, Josephine Shelves, speakers, printer Quick, Jimmy Piano, coffee tables, lamps Lopez, Tonya tv, x-mas decor, luggage Hoyt, Karen ent. center, table, shelves Aguirre, Sheri shelves, table, step stool Connolly, Amanda surf Board, bicycle, chair Fragiacomo, Rod lawn mower, chain saw, power tools Simon, Shannon tv, fstool, microwave Carrillo, Erik pop up shade, bed frame, night stand Monti, Darrell Melvin Jr couch, step stool, desk Martinez, Jamie tools, totes, cabinets Foster, Nicole refrigerator, kitchenware, toys Cooke, James tool box, air compressor, clothes Manning, Rhianna dresser, suit case, table Brantley, Diana vacuum, drawers, chair Cuevas, Adam fan, casio instrument, golf club Lohmeier, Samuel shoes, shelf racks, totes Rogers, Patrica car jack, skate board, table Ruacho, Kelly chairs, mirror, dresser Gonzalez, Edwin washer, dryer, bbq Sabajistin, Kjerstin ent. center, sofa, air mattress Kremer, Barbara Renee tri cycle, toys, car seat Guitierrez, Lemesha wheel chair, desk, table Jimenez-Jones, Crystal luggage, totes, blankets Rodriguez, Robert totes, cables, lighting Lopez, Juanita table, electric dart board, bench Adams, Scott sofa, dumbells, dresser Morris, Audrey dresser, chairs, tool boxes

Signed: V.Lashley Date: 06/01/2020

06/22/2020, 06/29/2020

———————————–

(1)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE

Business & Professionals Code S21700

Notice is hereby given that a public lien sale of the following described personal property will be held at the hour of 08:00 AM on July 10, 2020 at Derrel’s Mini Storage located at 5645 W. Shaw Ave, Fresno, County of Fresno, State of California.

Maldonado Alarcon, Elizabeth table, fan, speaker Gallegos, Lisa Marie scooter, pressure washer, car seat Your Property Doctors boots, tent, yard tools Garcia Jr, Pete vacuum, speaker, carpet pad Gomez, Anthony clothes, luggage, vacuum Delapena, Albert dresser, lamp, clothes King, Diane lamp, dresser, fishing poles Rodriguez, Richard vases, ice chest, lamp Haynes, Mark refrigerator, suit, luggage Arellano-Alarcon, Javier stove, freezer, car parts Diaz, Alexander stroller, heater, clothes Stiles, Erik chair, barrel, air conditioner Sallay, Maria snowboard, chairs, ottoman Bell, Drake Ornell table, chair, speakers Armstrong, Dolores yard tools, mirror, ladder Williams, Latoya washer, dryer, tv Bayless, Jesse bike parts, auto parts, tools Perales, Rick tv , shelf, microwave Zaragosa, Jesse dryer, clothes, night stand Valladores, Destiny clothes, baby seat, basket Romero Jr, Heriberto sofa, microwave, clothes

Signed: V Lashley Date:06.10.19

06/22/2020, 06/29/2020

———————————–

(1)

NOTICE INVITING BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received by the City Clerk of the City of Clovis for furnishing all labor, materials, services and equipment, and performing all work necessary as specified for, but not be limited to, the construction consist of, but is not limited to, clearing and grubbing, grading, aggregate base, asphalt concrete pavement, temporary pavement, temporary swales, concrete sidewalk, curb return ramps, valley gutters, driveway approach, signage and striping, street lights, water mains, sewer mains, storm drain facilities on Loma Vista Parkway and Encino Avenue west of Leonard Avenue.

A complete listing of bid quantities is contained in the bid proposal form. Bids will be received for the complete work in accordance with the plans and specifications on file with the City Clerk at the Clovis Civic Center, Clovis, CA. Plans and specifications, forms of proposal, contract and special provisions can be downloaded free of charge from the vendor portal of PlanetBids, Inc., which is accessible on the City of Clovis website.

Bids must be filed with the City Clerk at the Clovis Civic Center prior to 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 07, 2020, at which time the City Clerk will open said bids. Bids shall be submitted in sealed envelopes and marked:

Bid Proposal: Fire Station 6 Off-site Improvements

No bid will be considered unless it is made on a bid proposal form furnished by the City Engineer. Each bid must be accompanied by a certified or cashier’s check or bidder’s bond, made payable to the City of Clovis, for an amount equal to at least ten percent (10%) of the amount bid. Such guarantee will be forfeited should the bidder to whom the contract is awarded fail to enter into the contract. A Performance Bond in the amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the contract amount and a Labor and Materials Bond in the amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the contract amount will be required by the City from the bidder to whom the contract is awarded. Said bonds shall be issued by a surety company who is an admitted surety insurer authorized by the California Department of Insurance to transact business in this state, and acceptable to the City of Clovis. Bidders are cautioned that representations made by surety companies will be verified with the California Department of Insurance. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 22300, substitution of securities for any monies withheld by the City of Clovis to ensure performance under the contract shall be permitted. In accordance with the provisions of Chapter 13 (commencing with Section 4590), Division 5, Title 1 of the Government Code of the State of California, securities may be substituted for monies withheld on the project.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 1770 of the Labor Code, the Director of the Department of Industrial Relations of the State of California has determined the General Prevailing Rates and wages and employer payments for health and welfare pension, vacation, travel time and subsistence pay, as provided for in Section 1773, apprenticeship or other training programs authorized by section 3093, and similar purposes applicable to the work to be done. Said wages are available from the Internet web site of the California Department of Industrial Relations at http://www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR/PWD and also available at the City Clerk Office, Clovis Civic Center, 1033 Fifth Street, Clovis, CA 93612. A copy of the above-mentioned wage rates shall be posted by the Contractor at the job site where it will be available to any interested party.

All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done as shown in the bid proposal form. The Contractor must be licensed in accordance with the provisions of the Business and Professions Code, Division 3, Chapter 9 “Contractor”. Bidders for this project must possess a valid Class A or C12 License prior to award of the contract and will be requested to indicate the license expiration date, and the license number on the bid proposal if available. Award consideration will take place at the earliest available Council meeting or as the City Manager has been authorized to award and execute the contract. All representations made on the proposal are made under penalty of perjury.

The City of Clovis reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informalities or minor irregularities in the bids received, or to award the contract to the lowest responsible bidder as may serve the best interest of the City of Clovis.

CITY OF CLOVIS

By:Luke Serpa, City Manager

06/22/2020, 06/29/2020

———————————–

(1)

Notice is hereby given that the City of Fresno intends to establish the Fresno Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District (EIFD) to finance the construction, and/or acquisition, and/or maintenance of public facilities of communitywide significance. Proposed public facilities to be financed include multi-modal roadway, transit, and pedestrian connectivity improvements, and utility capacity improvement projects. Proposed financial arrangements include the commitment by the City of a portion of future incremental property tax revenues (no new taxes for property owners, residents, or businesses) generated within the EIFD. The boundaries of the proposed EIFD encompass approximately 4,200 acres in the Downtown Planning Area and the southern portion of the Blackstone Avenue Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Corridor as characterized in the City of Fresno General Plan and online at https://www.fresno.gov/EIFD. The governing body of the EIFD, known as the Public Financing Authority (PFA), will hold a public hearing at City Hall, 2600 Fresno Street, Fresno, California at 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020 to hear written or oral comments related to the EIFD. The meeting will be conducted electronically via Zoom and telephonically only. Any person having any comments on the proposed EIFD may participate virtually at https://zoom.us/j/98742970646 or by phone at 1-669-900-9128 (Meeting ID: 987 4297 0646). Other options to participate in the meeting can be found on the agenda located at https://fresno.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. Any persons having any objections to the proposed infrastructure financing plan, or the regularity of any of the prior proceedings, may appear before the PFA and object to the adoption of the proposed plan by the PFA.

06/22/2020, 06/29/2020, 07/06/2020

———————————–

(1)

REQUEST FOR BIDS

In general, the Work consists of a concrete turnout structure and gate installation. 1) Sealed bids will be received by the Fresno Irrigation District prior to 11:00 a.m. (local time) on July 13, 2020 at Fresno Irrigation District, 2907 S. Maple Ave., Fresno, CA 93725, and following said deadline all bids will be publicly opened and read. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope with the name of the bidder, the bidder’s state registration number, the name of the project and the statement “Do Not Open Until the Time of Bid Opening.” Bids received after said deadline or without the required registration number will be returned unopened to the bidder. 2)) A non-mandatory pre-bid meeting and project site tour will be held on July 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., beginning at the southwest corner of the Project Site. Contractors shall personally examine the project site prior to bidding. 3) Bidding Documents may be obtained from Fresno Irrigation District. Interested parties must contact Sri Varadaraj sriv@fresnoirrigation.com at (559) 233-7161 and register as a plan holder to receive Bidding Documents. Bidding documents (plans and specifications) are available in digital format at no cost. Fees apply to Bidding Documents requested in hard copy format. Bidding Documents may also be examined at the following locations, but certain site restrictions may apply: Fresno Irrigation District, 2907 S. Maple Avenue, Fresno, CA 93725, (559) 233-7161. 4) Prevailing Wage Rates: Pursuant to Section 1770, California Labor Code, the successful Bidder shall pay not less than the prevailing rate of per diem wages as determined by the Director of California Department of Industrial Relations. A copy of such prevailing rate is on file at the offices of the Fresno Irrigation District, which copy will be made available for examination during business hours to any party on request: Prevailing wage rate information is also available on the internet at the following website address: http://www.dir.ca.gov/dlsr/PWD. 5) This project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. No contractor or subcontractor may be awarded a contract for public work on a public works project (awarded on or after April 1, 2015) unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5. 6) Bidders shall furnish a Bid Security with their Bidder’s Proposal in the amount of 10% of the base bid amount. 7) OWNER reserves the right after opening Bids to reject any or all Bids, to waive any informality or non-responsiveness in a Bid, or to make award to the lowest responsive, responsible Bidder and reject all other Bids, as it may best serve the interest of the OWNER. 8) Contractor’s License Classification: In accordance with the provisions of California Public Contract Code, Section 3300, Fresno Irrigation District has determined that the bidder shall possess a valid Class A Contractor’s License issued by the State of California at the time of Bid opening and for the duration of the contract. The General Contractor or the General Contractor’s Subcontractors performing the associated work are required to possess the necessary California Contractor’s Licenses. Failure to possess the specified licenses shall render the Bid as non-responsive and shall act as a bar to award of the contract to any bidder not possessing said license at the time of Bid opening. The Contractors’ State License Board may be contacted at 9821 Business Park, Sacramento, CA 95827; PO Box 26000, Sacramento, CA 95826; (800) 321-2752.

BY THE ORDER OF FRESNO IRRIGATION DISTRICT

/S/ William R. Stretch, General Manager

06/22/2020, 06/29/2020, 07/06/2020

———————————–

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Business & Professionals Code S21700

Notice is hereby given that a public lien sale of the following described personal property will be held at the hour of 08:00 AM on July 1, 2020 at Derrel’s Mini Storage located at 3514 W Dakota Avenue, Fresno, County of Fresno, State of California

Hernandez, Ramie washer, dryer, bbq Santana, Teresa tools, clothes, table Paredes, Eduardo refrigerator, file cabinets, chair McClain, Varsha luggage, toys, trash can Her, Judy refrigerator, washer, tote Vega, Jesse wheelchair, buckets, clothes Meza, Joel totes, cabinet, shoes Sherman, Paul tv, bow and arrow, books Hernandez, Leonor headboard, mirror, table Jasso, Edward stove, dresser, loveseat Ortiz, Erika microwave, chairs, table Sullivan, Marcelle vacuum, couch, tables McKean, Krystal Marie ent. center, table, blankets Vargas, Justin speaker, treadmill, eliptical Barrientez, Joaquin weights, tv stand, chairs Marshall, Demar sofa, palypen, keyboard Stempien, Thomas computers, golfculb, tools Jackson, Stephanie shoes, purses, clothes Walters, Ace grow light, luggage, jar Rodriguez, Miguel Angel Jr ice chest, bike, fire pit Rodriguez, Marcus stoll, tripod, totes Avila, Vicente tools, drill press, tool box Wood, Dennis night stands, jack stand Fountaine, Amy totes, dryer, washer Juarez, Armando flag, totes, clothes Green, Landon tv stand, speaker box, fan St. Francis Rescue tote,clothes, basket Carter, Karen dresser, lamp, totes St. Francis Rescue totes, clothes, toys Carlock, Roxanne car hood, car fender, tubs Perez, Maria Guadalupe air compressor, art, lawn mower Lopez, Manuel hutch, dryer, table Specht, Kathryn aquairum, stove, pillar Arellano, Dorothy luggage, clothes, mail box Canty, Rudy washer, guitar, chairs Esqueda, Rosa Maria washer, dryer, refrigerator Cota-Gil, Talina futon, dresser, skates Jara, Mayra totes, drawers, speakers Fletcher, Mary table chairs, microwave Martin, Patricia bikes, ladders, wagons

Signed: V. Lashley Date: 05/28/2020

06/15/2020, 06/22/2020

———————————–

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE

Business & Professions Code S21700

Notice is hereby given that a public lien sale of the following described personal property will be held at the hour of 08:00 AM on July 3, 2020 at Derrel’s Mini Storage located at 4660 E. Dakota Ave, Fresno, County of Fresno, State of California.

Ring, Jeremiah freezer, chairs, fridge Allen, Simone Janet baby bed, kids car, totes McDonald, Sharhonda couch, love seat, headboard Perryman, Robert bed spread, printer, basket Watkins, Bruce bikes, couch, loveseat, floor lights Moreno, Angella chair, bookcase, tv Vorrakoumman, Khammany dream catcher, suitcase, indian drum Harris, Joshua Jovante Carl bbq, mattress, tv tray Flores, Salvador tv, shelf, chairs Nelson, Jeannine mattress, cabinet, dresser Felix, Jacqueline shelf, luggage, clothes Deleon, Lionel table, clothes, couch Saldana, Ida Renee refrigerator, filing cabinet, wall picture Terriquez, Emiliano desk, lamp, tote Madrid, Alicia filing cabinet, chair, bicycle Blackstock, Chris tv, table, records Martinez, Connie microwave, speakers, clothes Leanos, Daniel speakers, wagon, clothes Stansell, Scott Wesley chair, dresser, bookcase Chavis, Cecile slide, suitcase, shelf Tyson, Maylea bbq, dryer, computer Lozano, Marcia bike, table, printer Ortega, Daniel totes, clothes, basket Motos, Cheryl luggage, cds, totes Guzman, Georgina bed frame, rake, vase Rodriguez, Samuel shirt, blanket, foot bath Torres, Jenovie clothes, lamp, table Scott, Robert guitar case, office chair, books Martinez, David windows, wheels, totes English, Stephen fridge, sofa, rug Coker, Glenda sofa, chair, bookshelf Lyday, Laffeyette lamp, chair, television

Signed: V Lashley Date: 05/28/2020

06/15/2020, 06/22/2020