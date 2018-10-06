Visalia City Council considering corporate jet hangar
The Visalia City Council could vote tonight on a lease agreement that would allow for the construction of a new
Report: Water year 2018 closes with a whimper
Monday marks the beginning of a new water year in California, and state officials note that the 2018 water year
Labor relations board certifies Gerawan ‘no’ vote on union
The Agricultural Labor Relations Board has certified ballots cast by field workers for Gerawan Farming, Inc. to decertify their union
Realtors: Valley home prices climb to close out summer
Central Valley home prices were mostly higher to close out the summer than the year prior, according to data from
A new agreement on leasing Downtown Fresno’s Rowell