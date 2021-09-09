Fresno announces 21 preliminary permits for cannabis stores

Image via Flickr user m01229 of the city limits sign for Weed, California, in Siskiyou County.
Written by The Business Journal Staff
The City of Fresno announced the preliminary approvals for cannabis retail businesses in the city.
On Wednesday, the Office of Cannabis Oversight released a document listing 21 cannabis permits given preliminary approval for retail store fronts.
The announcement comes after the city unveiled the first three retail permits granted under the social equity process. Qualifications include having a past conviction for a cannabis crime or having an immediate family member with a past conviction and meeting low income criteria.
Here are the three businesses for each district that received preliminary awards this week, along with details of their proposed locations.
District 1
Fresno Canna Co. Dispensary–3257 W Shaw Ave #109, 93711
1261 Wishon OPCO LLC—1264 North Wishon Blvd, 93728
The Artist Tree—1426 N Van Ness Ave, 93728
District 2
Traditional Fresno ME LLC—6926 N Weber Ave, 93722
7315 Blackstone OPCO—7315 N Blackstone Ave, 93650
The Artist Tree—7835 North Palm Ave, STE 102, 93711
District 3
Viola Fresno—755 Van Ness Ave, 93721
Haven #20 LLC—335 W Olive Ave, 93728
Public Cannabis (Fresno Verde Public Inc)—1220 E Olive Ave, 93728
District 4
5048 Blackstone OPCO—5048 N Blackstone Ave, 93710
Infinity Assets Fresno—618 E Shaw Ave, 93710
Higher Level of Care—4795 N Blackstone Ave, 93726
District 5
Culture Cannabis Club—2590 S Maple Ave, STE 103-104, 93725
Fresno Farms—3849 E Ventura St, 93702
Element 7 Fresno LLC—4846 E Kings Canyon Rd., 93702
District 6
Roeding Leaf Inc—207 E Sierra Ave, 93710
Authentic Fresno—6929 N Willow Ave, STE 103-104, 93710
Culture Cannabis Club, 314 E Bullard—93710
District 7
Haven #1 LLC—1704 E Belmont Ave, 93701
Embarc Fresno—4592 North Blackstone Ave STE 103, Olive Ave, 93726
Sweet Flower Fresno—3150 E Olive Ave, 93702