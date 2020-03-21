Yosemite closed to visitors Friday

Closure map via NPS

published on March 20, 2020

Written by Gabriel Dillard

The superintendent of Yosemite National Park announced Friday afternoon that the park would be closed to visitors until further notice.

The move is intended “to maintain the safety of park visitors, employees, and resident while allowing management and administrative operations to continue,” according to a notice on the Yosemite National Park website.

The order took effect Friday at 3 p.m.

The announcement followed Interior Secretary David Bernhardt this week temporarily waiving entrance fees at national parks, monument and wildlife refuges to make it easier for people to get outdoors and “implement some social distancing.”

The only individuals allowed in the park are residents of communities in the park boundaries, residents of Yosemite West who use park roads to access their homes, authorized contractors and employees of the National Parks Service and authorized employees or contractors of vendors including Yosemite Hospitality, The Ansel Adams Gallery and more.

“The closure area will be monitored to ensure compliance,” according to the notice. “Your cooperation in complying with this temporary restriction is greatly appreciated.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.