Van Gogh touring exhibit announces Fresno venue, dates

An immersive "Beyond Van Gogh" art exhibit is coming to Fresno. Photos by Timothy Norris

published on March 16, 2022 - 9:49 AM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The touring Van Gogh exhibit heading for Fresno has announced a venue and a date.

“Beyond Van Gogh: The immersive Experience” will open at the Fresno Convention and Entertainment Center on May 27.

The exhibit that employs 4 trillion content pixels to illuminate 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings will run at the Convention Center’s Exhibit Hall C, 848 M St., through July 17.

Operating hours will be:

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: noon – 8 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Closed Monday & Tuesday

Final entry for the exhibit will be one hour before close.

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” was created in 2020 and features the work of the fabled Dutch painter “freed from their frames,” according to a news release from Winnipeg-based Paquin Entertainment, the company promoting the multimedia event.

Van Gogh paintings including “The Starry Night” and “Sunflowers” are projected on multiple surfaces in a 30,000-square-foot space, offering a high-resolution exhibit that employs video and a symphonic score.

The exhibit is the vision of French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s Normal Studio, which specializes in creating immersive art installations in urban spaces. It is one of several immersive Van Gogh exhibits touring the country.

Other cities planned for the Beyond Van Gogh tour include Sacramento, Anchorage, Baltimore, El Paso and Riverside.

For an exhibit currently running in Albuquerque, tickets range from $23.99 for children up to $73.99 for VIP tickets.

For more information, visit vangoghfresno.com.

