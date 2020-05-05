Tower District watering hole closes doors for good

File Photo

published on May 5, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Without a clear path toward a return to a normal nightlife scene, another Fresno business has closed amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Full Circle Olympic, the latest iteration of a longtime bar and music venue in the Tower District, is closed effective May 1, according to a post on its Facebook page.

“In the age of social distancing, anticipated future crowd limitations and no immediate guidance on re-opening of Fresno’s restaurant or breweries we have made the difficult decision to close our Tower location,” according to the post.

Full Circle Brewing, which operates a brewery and event space in Fresno’s Chinatown neighborhood, opened Full Circle Olympic in January 2019. The space at 1426 N. Van Ness Ave. had previously been known as Club Fred and Audie’s Olympic, but had stood vacant for three years when Full Circle Olympic opened.

Investors with Full Circle Brewing brought the storied Tower District space back online during a boom period. In the two years after Arthur Moye and nine other investors bought Full Circle Brewing in 2016, production had increased 18-fold, following not only their own private investment, but also that of an equity crowd fund they put out in 2017.

“It shows serious progress very soon after getting the funds. We chose growth and they’re all excited to hear about it,” Moye said about the crowd funders in a 2018 interview.

Reaction to news of the closure on social media was somber.

“Can I please wake up now? This pandemic is going way too far now. I’ve already been missing being able to serve the community the great brew and amazing beertainment,” said Allen Bailey on Facebook.

Tower Sushi, another Tower District mainstay, announced at the end of March that it too would be closing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many other restaurants, eateries and businesses are expected to not reopen their doors as shelter-in-place guidelines — in place since March 19 — head into another month.