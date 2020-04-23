This committee will advise Fresno’s mayor on reopening the economy

published on April 23, 2020 - 2:36 PM

Written by Gabriel Dillard

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand announced the formation of a Fresno Recovery Advisory Committee (FRC) to discuss practices to kick-start Fresno’s economy and to get people back to work while still remaining in parameters of public health and safety.

The mayor formed the advisory committee in collaboration with Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias and Members Luis Chavez and Michael Karbassi.

The FRC will be rolled out in three parts, with phase one being a look into the state’s criteria to allow the re-opening of non-essential businesses and discussing the ease of local restrictions.

Phase two of the plan will be a review of the available local, state and federal resources to assist Fresno businesses recovering from the impacts of temporary closures, as well as advocate for additional assistance for businesses and job training.

Phase three will be the creation of plans to bring new business to Fresno to expand the city’s recovery and provide additional good-paying jobs for the community.