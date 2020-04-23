23 Apr

This committee will advise Fresno’s mayor on reopening the economy

published on April 23, 2020 - 2:36 PM
Written by Gabriel Dillard

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand announced the formation of a Fresno Recovery Advisory Committee (FRC) to discuss practices to kick-start Fresno’s economy and to get people back to work while still remaining in parameters of public health and safety.

The mayor formed the advisory committee in collaboration with Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias and Members Luis Chavez and Michael Karbassi.

The FRC will be rolled out in three parts, with phase one being a look into the state’s criteria to allow the re-opening of non-essential businesses and discussing the ease of local restrictions.

Phase two of the plan will be a review of the available local, state and federal resources to assist Fresno businesses recovering from the impacts of temporary closures, as well as advocate for additional assistance for businesses and job training.

Phase three will be the creation of plans to bring new business to Fresno to expand the city’s recovery and provide additional good-paying jobs for the community.

“We need to start planning now so our residents and businesses can be fully prepared for the gradual process of economic recovery and a return to normal routine,” said Mayor Brand. “I am engaging community leaders from every facet of our economy to provide essential input so we can be ready to move forward in a deliberate and reasonable way without jeopardizing the health of our residents.”    

To follow social distancing protocols, the FRC meetings will take place over Zoom video conference.

The FRC members include:

Lee Brand-Mayor of Fresno (FRC Chair)

Jerry Dyer-Mayor-elect of Fresno (FRC Vice-Chair)

Miguel Arias-Fresno City Council President – District 3

Mike Karbassi-Fresno City Councilmember – District 2

Luis Chavez-Fresno City Councilmember – District 5

Buddy Mendes-Chairman, Fresno County Board of Supervisors

Nathan Magsig-Fresno County Supervisor – District 5

Dave Pomaville-Director, Fresno County Dept. of Public Health

Michelle Von Tersh-Senior Vice-President, Community Medical Centers

Carole Goldsmith-President, Fresno City College

Nathan Ahle-President/CEO, Greater Fresno Chamber of Commerce

Lee Ann Eager-President/CEO, Fresno Economic Development Corp.

Henry Perea-CHRSA Board Member

Tony Canales-Vice-President, Central Labor Council

Mike Shirinian-State Board Member, California Restaurant Association

Sal Gonzales-Co-President/COO, Lance-Kashian & Company

Emilia Reyes-CEO, Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission

Tim Rios-Senior VP, Community Relations Sr. Manager, Wells Fargo

Cary Catalano-Commissioner, Fresno Housing Authority

TJ Miller-City of Fresno PARCs Director, Emergency Operations Coordinator

Lupe Perez-Economic Development Director, City of Fresno

Tim Orman-Chief of Staff, City of Fresno

“I have assembled a very bright group of people with proven track records as problem solvers to help shape our efforts going forward,” Brand said. “This is a marathon, so we need to think long-term and create a dynamic plan for recovery for the next 12 months and beyond. I would like to also stress that ‘when’ we can start getting people back to work will depend on meeting specific health criteria that we will monitor and communicate to give businesses plenty of time to prepare.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

