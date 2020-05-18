There’s new leadership at television station ABC30

published on May 18, 2020 - 4:31 PM

News executive Michael Carr has been named the president and general manager of KFSN-TV ABC30 in Fresno.

The news was announced by Wendy McMahon, president of ABC Owned Television Stations, on Monday. Carr has overall management responsibility for KFSN-TV ABC30 and its ancillary businesses, which are owned by Disney.

He replaces Dan Adams, who departed in March after 11 years for an executive position in finance and business planning for Disney’s television division.

“I’m thrilled for the incredible opportunity to lead the station in the very community I’ve long called home,” said Carr. “We have such an amazing team at ABC30 and the trust we’ve built with the community is invaluable.”

As the news director for KFSN for the past eight years, Carr oversaw the overall function of content creation an operations for KFSN’s television, digital and social media platforms. He led the redesign the ABC30, expanded newscasts and led the creation of the digital content team. Under Carr, the station saw their ratings go up, and won four regional Emmy Awards and increased its social media audience.

“Michael started his career at KFSN decades ago and has repeatedly proven his incredible dedication to the station and the community,” McMahon said. “During his tenure as news director, he led the newsroom to embrace innovation and next-generation storytelling while always ensuring a steadfast commitment to our mission as local news brands.”

Carr holds a B.A. in mass communication and journalism from Fresno State.