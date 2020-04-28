Supervisor: Kings County lifts shelter in place; defers to governor

Kings County Supervisor Richard Valle



Written by Frank Lopez published on April 28, 2020

The Kings County Board of Supervisors decided to rescind the county’s shelter-in-place directive after a 5-0 vote Tuesday.

Richard Valle, District 2 supervisor for Kings County, announced on Facebook that the board voted to rescind the county shelter in place order as Gov. Newsom lays out a plan for re-entry into the workforce.

“My colleagues and I today see a way out. We are taking appropriate measures to be prepared as the governor outlines a re-entry into the workforce,” Valle said on a Facebook live video. “I stress that we must remain vigil with screening, testing, and tracing, so that we can continue to protect the most vulnerable.”

Kings County votes 5-0 to remove our Shelter in Place. Here is what that means… Posted by Richard Valle on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Valle extended his thanks to the residents of King County for remaining strong in their response to the shelter in place orders, and to his fellow supervisors that voted for the shelter-in-place orders.

Though the “shelter-in-place” order has been lifted, Valle said that there is still a need for a balance of public health and safety along with reinvigorating the economy. Valle stressed that the governor’s statewide “shelter-in-place” directives still remain in effect.

“It was made clear by our county lawyer that the supervisors have zero ability to open up the county and get ahead of the governor’s shelter-in-place orders. It’s a floor, and we cannot bring guidelines or policy to the county that goes below the floor. It can only go up, which means we could only vote to make things go stricter,” Valle said.