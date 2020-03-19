Sandwich shops in Fresno to offer toilet paper with purchase

Ike's Love and Sandwiches is offering a free roll of toilet paper with every sandwich purchase Friday.

published on March 19, 2020 - 3:51 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

For those still struggling to find household goods, roll up to Ike’s Love & Sandwiches for a free roll of toilet paper with every sandwich purchase.

The Bay Area-based sandwich chain announced that starting Friday all in-store pickup orders come with a free roll of toilet paper — as long as supplies last.

For those not leaving home, Ike’s is also offering free delivery for orders through the Ike’s app. Toilet paper is not available with delivery.

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has locations at 786 W. Palmdon Dr. and 3071 E. Campus Pointe Dr in Fresno.