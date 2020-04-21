Rotary Club of Fresno makes $10,000 donation for PPE

published on April 21, 2020 - 12:11 PM

The Rotary Club of Fresno is the latest community organization to support health care personnel with access to equipment to keep them safe.

The organization donated $10,000 to the Community Medical Foundation for Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The PPE will go directly to frontline hospital team members treating COVID-19 patients.

“We’re all in this together,” said Fresno Rotary President Todd Sheller. “Any way we can help assist the healthcare professionals who are putting their health and safety on the line every day treating these patients, we will. We are hopeful this donation will make a difference in the community and for healthcare workers across the Central Valley.”

Foundation CEO Katie Zenovich thanked the Rotary for their gracious gift. “This assistance goes a long way in securing the safety of our healthcare professionals and patients in their most urgent time of need,” she stated.

Annually, the Rotary Club of Fresno and the Fresno Rotary Foundation awards grants to educational and nonprofit charitable organizations in Fresno. Over the past century, the club has given more than $8 million to the community.