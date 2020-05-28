Rotary Club of Fresno donates $30,000 to fight hunger

published on May 28, 2020 - 2:44 PM

Written by Gabriel Dillard

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

The Rotary Club of Fresno has awarded three $10,000 donations to local organizations to combat hunger related to Covid-19.

The Central California Food Bank, The Salvation Army and Cornerstone Community Care were chosen, with funds going directly to feed the community.

“Rotary is here to support our community in a time of need,” said Maureen Lewis, chair for the Fresno Rotary Foundation. “These funds will be directly used by the organizations to purchase food items that are in high demand, including fresh produce.”

With these donations, Central California Food Bank hopes to feed approximately 2,400 individuals; Cornerstone will deliver 1,000 grocery boxes to disadvantaged families; and The Salvation Army, Fresno Corps will continue to purchase food boxes similar to the 500 food boxes they are distributing each week.

“All three of these terrific organizations are seeing a huge increase in those asking for help as a result of this pandemic,” said Todd Sheller, Fresno Rotary president. “These organizations are always there to help our neighbors when they need it the most.”

Annually, the Rotary Club of Fresno and the Fresno Rotary Foundation awards grants to educational nonprofit charitable organizations in the greater Fresno area. Over the past century, this has amounted to over $8 million.