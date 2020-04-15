Premier Valley Bank commits $100K to COVID-19 relief

Premier Valley Bank image via shopriverpark.com

Premier Valley Bank announced Wednesday it will commit $100,000 to support local community initiatives related to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Fresno-based bank will give $25,000 contributions each to the Fresno Rescue Mission, Valley Children’s Healthcare Foundation, Cornerstone Community Care and Fresno Police Chaplaincy. This latest community outreach follows earlier announcements about the bank’s comprehensive COVID-19 response measures centered around financial relief for clients and employee safety, according to a news release.

“This is an unprecedented time for businesses and families across California,” expressed Lo Nestman, President and CEO of Premier Valley Bank. “Our employees, clients, and community continue to come together to help one another during this crisis. It has reinforced how fortunate we are to live and work in California. On behalf of our amazing team at Premier Valley Bank, I am proud to support these important community relief efforts.”