PG&E paying customers to decrease energy usage

published on December 7, 2020

Fresno residents have a chance to get some money for decreasing their energy usage.

PG&E has partnered with Olivine, Inc. an energy and equipment solutions company based in Berkeley, to study the impact residents of South-Central Fresno can have on local air quality and energy use.

The Fresno Energy Program encourages utility customers to reduce or shift their energy use during times when demand is high or when there is excess renewable energy generation.

People who enroll in the program are paid to participate in 10 energy-saving events during periods of electrical grid need.

The deadline for enrollment in the program ends on Dec. 31.

Participants can expect to earn an average of $250 for actions such as enrolling ($50), filling out surveys (two at $30 each), participating in energy-saving events (up to $100), and referring others ($40 per enrollment).

“We are reaching out to everyone who lives in the parts of Fresno most affected by poor air quality,” said Vasudha Lathey, director of community programs for Olivine. “By offering generous incentives to those who qualify for participating in this study, we can learn how to better serve this community while providing some financial assistance during these difficult times. This can result in cleaner air and lower energy costs for all of us.”

PG&E and Olivine are working with local organizations including the Fresno Community Center for Art and Technology, the local United Way and the Fresno Housing Authority to secure enrollments.

The reduction of electrical use during energy-saving events results in less strain on the electrical grid, lower carbon emissions and better air quality. The survey findings will provide valuable information to support future program design in the state.

Participants must enroll by the end of 2020, but additional energy-saving events are planned for 2021 so they can earn money now and through the next year.

For more information on eligibility or enrollment in the program, download the mobile Olivine Community app, or visit fresnoenergyprogram.com.