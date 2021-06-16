Parlier market loses liquor license after marijuana, stolen gun found

The Purple Plum Fruit Stand is located at Academy and Adams avenues in Parlier. Image via Google Streetview

published on June 16, 2021 - 5:05 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

A Parlier market had its liquor license temporarily suspended after inspectors found a pound of marijuana and a stolen firearm in the store.

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) suspended the license of The Purple Plum Fruit Stand for 45 days, according to a press release. During that time, they are not permitted to sell alcohol.

The Purple Plum was authorized to sell beer and wine. An ABC agent working with the Parlier Police Department found over a pound of marijuana, unlawful possession of certain alcoholic beverages and a stolen firearm in the store, according to the release.

The agent had also determined the person acting as the owner had also not been qualified by the ABC, according to the release.