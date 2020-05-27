Masks, grants available for business owners

published on May 27, 2020 - 1:53 PM

As businesses reel from impacts felt by shelter-in-place orders, financial resources as well as equipment donations are being made available by the County and City of Fresno. And a deadline to apply for money is fast-approaching.

Sunday will be the last day for businesses that haven’t received other forms of disaster relief can apply for grants of up to $5,000 from the County of Fresno’s Helping Underserved Businesses (HUB) program.

Money can be used for operating expenses of full-time businesses who have at least 10 full-time equivalent employees. They must also be in business for two years and have not declared bankruptcy in the last three years.

The HUB program is administered through the Fresno County Economic Development Corporation and Access Plus Capital. The $5 million program will be administered equally among the county’s five districts.

For businesses needing to provide masks to customers and employees, the City of Fresno purchased 10,000 masks to be donated to small businesses.

Part of reopening orders require that customers and workers wear masks.

Businesses can contact Code Enforcement staff at 621-8400 to set up times for the masks to be delivered. Masks will be delivered in packs of 25.

“We recognize that many small businesses want to re-open but are unable to provide facial coverings that are essential for everyone’s health and safety,” said Mayor Brand. “Masks and other personal protective equipment are an important part of managing the spread of COVID-19, so it’s important for the City to step up and donate masks to the businesses most impacted by this pandemic so our citizens stay healthy and our economy can get moving again.”