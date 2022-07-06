Fresno’s first cannabis dispensary opens Monday

The last preparations for Monday's soft launch of The Artist Tree take place Wednesday in North Fresno. Photo by Frank Lopez



Written by Frank Lopez published on July 6, 2022 - 5:21 PM

Fresno’s first cannabis dispensary, The Artist Tree, will have a soft opening Monday. The announcement comes as other Fresno dispensaries prepare to open in the coming days and weeks.

Courtney Caron, an attorney, San Joaquin College of Law alum and former Miss Fresno, said bringing a store to Fresno has been a dream of hers since she started working for The Artist Tree, which has three locations in the Los Angeles-area.

The opening has been a long process, she added.

Lauren Fontein, The Artist Tree co-owner, said people have already started checking out the storefront in the Park Place Shopping Center at the corner of Palm and Nees avenues. Located in a former furniture store, The Artist Tree’s address is 7835 N. Palm Ave., Suite 103.

A grand opening celebration is planned at the store on July 28.

The Artist Tree brand “highlights the natural synergy between art and cannabis, seamlessly combining rotating displays of local art with high end retail shopping,” according to a news release.

The work of local artists will be on display in store. The inaugural exhibit will feature the works of Lance Anderson, Joan Sharma, Nicolas Rattaire and others. Proceeds from art sales will go directly to the artists.

Improvements for the space are complete, with only final touches remaining. Construction and renovation for The Artist Tree’s Fresno location is expected to be north of $1 million.

The team is currently hiring for about 25 positions at the store, which will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Caron said shipping issues during construction led to delays. The store probably would have opened earlier if it wasn’t for backlogs at the ports.

Fontein said that even with shipping troubles, the renovation for the Fresno location went smoother than their other locations.

Developer Cliff Tutelian of Tutelian & Company is an owner in the local venture along with Fresno attorney Lawrence Artenian

Fontein said they relied on Tutelian’s expertise in getting things done quickly and with high quality.

“The City was also fairly responsive to everything,” Fontein said. “Sometimes we see the permitting process drag on and on, and this project was quick compared to others that we’ve done.”

Fontein said the team is anticipating anywhere from 300 to 500 customers a day at the Fresno location.