Fresno tech firm envisions Netflix for community theater

ShowStream is targeted at community theater organizations as a DIY suite of service for live streaming performance.

published on May 5, 2020 - 11:48 AM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

A Fresno-based theater technology company has teamed up with global licensors to launch a new streaming service in response to the current pandemic.

Broadway Media Distribution of Fresno has partnered with Music Theatre International, a leading musical theater licensing company, along with its ticketing partner ShowTix4U, to create a service allowing theater organizations to live stream their performances – from filming the performance to selling tickets — and have licensing royalties automatically paid in one solution.

There are currently more than 75,000 educational, community and regional theater organizations in North America, and in the wake of COVID-19, these organizations and schools have endured a detrimental and potentially long-lasting impact on ticket sales.

Broadway Media has introduced ShowStream, a software and hardware line where groups can capture live performances with a suite of services that includes software, training and rental/sales of streaming equipment, allowing the creation of single-camera shoots to multi-camera presentations.

Founded in 2013 by Quentin Sanford, Broadway Media started by providing digital backdrop services for live theater performances. Sanford grew up performing at Good Company Players and Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theatre in Fresno’s Tower District, where he gained a love for theater arts.

“Realizing that producers — like Good Company Players — create art with extremely limited resources, I set about building a company that would make theatre more financially accessible.” Sanford said. “Building software that breaks down barriers and unlocks revenue for these struggling institutions feels like a true manifestation of our company mission.”

More information on ShowStream can be found at https://broadway.media/streaming .