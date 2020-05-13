Fresno State launches ‘Welcome Home Initiative’

published on May 13, 2020 - 2:52 PM

Written by Gabriel Dillard

Fresno State has launched a new admissions program designed to help students who were enrolled this spring at a four-year college or university outside of the Fresno area, but who have now returned home to the Valley due to circumstances relating to COVID-19.

Under the new Welcome Home Initiative, qualifying students can have the option to enroll at Fresno State for the Fall 2020 semester through a streamlined admissions process.

“I have heard from many parents who students want to continue their education close to home and, as such, we are pleased to support our talented Valley students through the specially, designed program,” said Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro. “Fresno State offers them a high-quality education at an affordable price.”

To qualify, students must currently reside in either Fresno, Madera, Kings or Tulare counties, and have attended an accredited four-year university outside of this four-county area in the Spring 2020 semester.

Interested students must schedule an appointment with Admissions and Recruitment.