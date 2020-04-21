Fresno printer transitions to masks to fight COVID-19

Dumont Printing 2018 file photo



Written by Donald A. Promnitz published on April 21, 2020

A Fresno company has utilized its resources to battle COVID-19 by making PPE for the medical and business community.

According to Brenda Flum, who handles communications for Dumont Printing in Downtown Fresno, the idea came when a friend of the company’s owner, Susan Moore, began making face shields in his Alabama shop to keep his employees busy and his doors open.

“He had made some prototypes — he’d had them tested in one of the local hospitals — and so he sent us a prototype and shared his sourcing information with her,” Flum said.

Dumont began sourcing for raw materials and by the end of the first week, they were shipping. In the four weeks since they started, they’ve managed to ship out 141,826 face shields to five states. All in all, however, the estimated cost to convert their operations to face shields has only been about $17,000.

Meanwhile, they’re shipping out not only to medical workers, but also retirement communities and essential businesses.

“It was a really good feeling, I think to everyone,” Flum said. “We were helping with something desperately needed in the medical industry.”