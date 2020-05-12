Fresno County Supervisors announce small business grant program

Fresno County supervisors approved $5 million being made available today for small businesses in the county. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz.



Written by Donald A. Promnitz published on May 12, 2020

Small businesses in Fresno County who missed out on SBA relief money may be eligible for much-needed funds from the County as the region gets back on its feet during the pandemic.

Today, the Fresno County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved making $5 million in economic relief available to businesses through the Fresno County Economic Development Corporation.

About a thousand businesses will qualify for $5,000 grants. Businesses who received money from the Payroll Protection Plan will not be eligible. Approvals will be determined by lottery.

“The EDC will be doing a massive outreach to all 6,000 square miles of Fresno County, ensuring that every business who wants to apply has access to do so,” said Lee Ann Eager, president and CEO of the Fresno County EDC,

“I am very happy that this program will help many of the locally owned family small businesses in my district that serve many of the most underserved residents not only in Fresno County, but the nation,” said Supervisor Sal Quintero in a statement.