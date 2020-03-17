Fresno, Clovis close restaurant dining rooms



Written by Frank Lopez published on March 17, 2020 - 4:01 PM

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

Fresno City Manager Wilma Quan signed an executive order updating the city’s state of emergency regarding bars and restaurants.

The closure of all bars, nightclubs, breweries and lounges have been called to close since Monday, and with this up date from the city manger, the city is limiting all local restaurants to food delivery and takeout, effective immediately, as well as maximizing social distancing for those inside the restaurants until further notice.

This applies to food courts as well.

Similar rules are also in place in Clovis.

The Fresno Police Department and Code Enforcement will be enforcing the emergency order.

Establishment owners in violation of the executive order will be punished as a misdemeanor upon conviction by a fine and possible imprisonment.

“We ask that owners and managers of bars and restaurants work with the City to ensure compliance and reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19,” a press released from the mayor’s office read.