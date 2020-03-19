Do you have business with Fresno city, county? Use these alternatives

Fresno planning staff discuss water treatment plans in this 2018 file photo.

published on March 19, 2020

Written by Gabriel Dillard

Two key Fresno County offices have announced an end to walk-in services in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The City of Fresno has taken similar measures.

Both the Fresno County Department of Public Works and Planning and Assessor-Recorder offices will go to alternative methods of delivering services.

The Assessor-Recorder office is encouraging its staff to work with staff via phone and digital channels. Walk-in services were discontinued effective Wednesday.

“The coronavirus situation is rapidly evolving and disrupting many aspects of our everyday lives. The safety and health of our employees, the public and our communities is our number one priority,” stated Paul Dictos, assessor-recorder.

Electronic recording of real estate documents will still be continued electronically through title companies, as well as mail. There will also be a drop box for real estate recordings at 2281 Tulare St.

Phone calls, voicemails and emails will be answered based on availability of staff. Please call (559) 600-3476 for questions regarding vital records (birth, death, and marriage) and (559) 600-3471 for questions regarding recorded documents. The office asks callers to be patient if they have trouble getting through, and to try again.

You can also send your questions via email to RecorderWebmail@fresnocountyca.gov .

For copy request forms, updates and additional information, please call the numbers above or visit https://www.co.fresno.ca.us/departments/recorder .

The Fresno County Department of Public Works and Planning is closing its public counters effective Monday. The closure will be in effect until April 14. Services provided by the department will continue through the alternative methods listed below:

Design Division: (including bid submittals, RFP submittals)

Please email DesignServices@fresnocountyca.gov or call (559) 600-4109 for more information

Development Services Division: (including building plan check submittals and review, building permit issuance, building inspection requests and services, land use and mapping application submittals, grading permit issuance and inspections, Williamson Act administration, record of survey and corner record submittals, zoning information inquires)

Please email zoning@fresnocountyca.gov or call (559) 600-4497 or (559) 600-4540 for more information

Financial Services Division: (including water/wastewater payments, park reservation payments, annual park passes)

Please email PWPBusinessOffice@fresnocountyca.gov or call (559) 600-4291 for more information

Resources Division: (including park reservations, C&D permits, waste management plans, NEWHA/ESAP contracts/payments, community cleanup vouchers, special event permits)

For Park inquiries (including special event permits) please email parks@fresnocountyca.gov or call (559) 600-3004

For Solid Waste inquiries (including C&D Permits, waste management plans, NEWHA/ESAP contracts or payments, and Community Cleanup vouchers) inquiries please email recycling@fresnocountyca.gov or call (559) 600-4259

Road Maintenance Division: (including encroachment or improvement permits, plan submittals, transportation permits, road issues)

Please email rdmaint@fresnocountyca.gov or call (559) 600-4240 for more information

Water and Natural Resources Division: (including water well yield tests, SGMA administration, low income housing loans, tourism, and film commission activities)

Please email WaterAndNaturalResources@fresnocountyca.gov or call (559) 600-4292 for more information.

Please visit www.fresnocountyca.gov/publicworks for additional information.

The City of Fresno also suspended public-facing counters service effective Wednesday. Here are alternative options for obtaining services:

Business License: Applications for, or renewals of, business licenses or business tax certificates can be completed online at https://www.fresno.gov/finance. Or you may contact our Customer Service division at (559) 621-6880 or businesstax@fresno.gov. Customer service hours are from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. You may also mail your applications, payments, or questions to the City of Fresno Business Tax Division, PO Box 45017, Fresno CA 93718-5017. Or you may use the dropbox just inside the doors of the first floor at City hall, before passing security.



City Clerk’s Office: For information about the Fresno Municipal Code, Campaign Finance Statements, Public Records Requests, information about Ordinances, Resolutions and Agenda Packets, or other legislative-related matters please visit https://www.fresno.gov/cityclerk.



Code Enforcement: Code enforcement issues can be reported through the FresGO mobile app or by calling 3-1-1. To access the Rental Housing Registry or Vacant Building Registry please visit https://www.fresno.gov/codeenforcement. To submit an Administrative Appeal Form online scroll down and click on the “Administrative Hearing Appeal” box. Residents can also call (559) 621-8400 for all customer service issues related to Code Enforcement. Code enforcement can also accept payments over the phone.



Office of Independent Review: Residents wishing to file a complaint with the Office of Independent Review(OIR), view past reports, or contact the OIR can do so online at https://www.fresno.gov/oir



PARCS: Senior Programs – The City has suspended all senior programming including the meal program. However, staff members are currently contacting each of the senior participants to determine whether or not they are interested in receiving home delivered meals.

Special Event Permits – Applications for permits have been suspended through March. The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has been closed until the end of March. The City and Zoo leadership will reassess the temporary closure at the end of the month.



Parking Division: Visit https://www.fresno.gov/parking to apply for, or purchase, residential parking permits or to pay, or appeal, a parking citation.



Personnel Services Department: Information about job postings, job specifications and job applications are available at https://www.fresno.gov/jobs.



Planning and Development: Permit applications can be submitted, and progress can be monitored, online through our FAASTER portal. The FAASTER portal can be accessed by visiting https://www.fresno.gov/darm then clicking Submit, Review or Search for an Application.



Public Utilities: DPU will suspend several free water conservation consultation services until further notice. The suspended services include Water-Wise Landscape Consultations, Irrigation Efficiency Audits, and Water Leak Surveys. Irrigation Controller Assistance (Timer Tutorials) will be available via telephone only. City outdoor watering restrictions are still in place.



Purchasing: Bid opportunities and updated information are available on the City’s website, under the “Doing Business” tab, then click on bid opportunities.



Utility Payments/Business Tax: Utility payments can be made through various methods.

1) Online at https://www.fresno.gov/publicutilities then clicking the Utility Billing: Payment & Fees box. 2) By mail:

City of Fresno Utilities Billing and Collection Division P.O. Box 2069 Fresno, CA 93718-2069

3) Via phone by calling (559) 621-6888 (Credit card payments only). 4) Drop off: A Drop Box just inside the doors of the first floor at City Hall, before passing security.

For the latest information on services or events, call 3-1-1 or visit the City of Fresno website at www.fresno.gov.

Constituents are encouraged to visit www.cdc.gov to learn more about COVID-19 and follow the Fresno County Department of Public Health for regular updates.