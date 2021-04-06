Ravyn Cullor">
Clovis North marching band selected for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Pictured L-R David Lesser (Clovis North Director of Bands), Raul Diaz (Macy’s Fresno Fashion Fair store manager)The Clovis North Educational Center Bronco Band will spend the next 18 months planning for their Parade appearance. Photo contributed

The Clovis North Educational Center Bronco Band has been selected to perform in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. 

The band beat out more than 100 applicants for one of nine spots during the 96th annual parade to perform alongside floats, balloons and famous performers, according to a news release from the Clovis Unified School District.

“We are overjoyed and honored to be participants in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said David Lesser, Clovis North band director. “I am so proud of our students’ hardwork and dedication to their craft.”

Wesley Whatley, creative producer of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, said Clovis North has an “exciting sound and ambitious creative vision which helps them win state titles and place higher than larger bands. ” 

The band will now spend 18 months preparing for the November 2022 performance, according to the release. Clovis North will also have to run fundraisers to help get them to and perform in the big parade. Macy’s has contributed $10,000 to get them started, the release said.

