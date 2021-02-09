Chukchansi Gold to host job fair; seeks to hire 50

Image via Chukchansi Gold Facebook page

published on February 9, 2021 - 1:48 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino will host a job fair Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the goal of immediately filling approximately 50 part and full-time positions at the property.

The job fair will take place in the employee training facility at the resort, which is located at 711 Lucky Lane in Coarsegold.

Chukchansi is inviting guest-service-centric individuals ages 21-plus to attend the job fair to fill a variety of positions including guest room attendants, section floor supervisors, environmental services, night cleaners, stewards and cashiers. I

Interested applicants ages 18-20 can call 559-760-4107 before or after the job fair to speak to a recruiter.

For the safety of all attendees, masks are required and social distancing will be strongly enforced.

Employees will enjoy benefits including medical, dental, vision, life insurance and a 401K plan with employer match and immediate vesting, free and discounted meals in the team dining room and paid time off.

They’ll also receive training, uniforms and team member T-shirts, and perks including raffles and prizes, free turkey or ham during the holidays, birthday meal vouchers and invitations for the family to the annual company picnic. Additionally, employees can take advantage of discounts for Costco memberships at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Six Flags, Verizon Wireless and Chukchansi Park.

“We’re looking for talented, dedicated people who can work together in a team environment to provide a memorable experience for our guests,” said Barbara Mendez, Chukchansi’s human resources director. “The job fair is an excellent way to get your foot in the door at Chukchansi, as managers will be making offers on the spot. Our team members enjoy a great work culture, competitive wages, employee events and discounts, and much more.”