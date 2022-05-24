24 May

BLOG – LinkedIn job seekers: Call me a ninja, but also tell me what you are paying

Just as a job seeker is expected to craft their resume to find the right position, employers these days must also be aware of what works when it comes to online recruiting.

Website passport-photo.online conducted a survey of around 1,000 working professionals in the U.S. to determine the “deadly mistakes” employers make when hiring on the LinkedIn platform.

There’s a lot of eye opening information in this study, but here are some of the key takeaways:

  • About 95% of job seekers want employers to include a salary range in their posting.
  • A full 69% of job seekers said they are likely to skip job ads that lack salary range.
  • Some 64% of U.S. employees have a positive attitude toward rebranded job titles such as “ninja,” “Jedi” and “rockstar.”
  • Roughly 69% of Americans are likely or very likely to skip job ads on LinkedIn that use gender-coded or ageist language.
  • 64% of job seekers find it annoying when they have to fill out an application form after submitting a resume through LinkedIn.

Here are some more results as illustrated by passport-photo.online infographics:

 

 

 

 

