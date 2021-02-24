Bitwise is going national. Here’s where it is headed

The new Bitwise office will be located in the historic Jefferson Center building of Toledo, Ohio, which was once the site of an old post office. Image via Google Earth



With branches being constructed in Merced, Bakersfield and Oakland, Bitwise Industries is setting up its first office outside of California.

This week, it was announced that the tech-centered real estate company would open a new campus in Toledo, Ohio — possibly as soon as next year. The city is a place of significance for Bitwise Co-Founder Irma Olguin, Jr., who graduated from the University of Toledo in 2004. However, according to Thilanie Grubel, vice president for Bitwise Fresno, the decision ultimately came down to the city meeting their requirements for a location that could economically benefit their operations.

“There’s a lot of potential there that’s been untapped,” Grubel said. “There are folks in the lower third of the economy that we can upscale and teach new skills so they can participate in the these fast-growing, high-earning industries.”

The new office will be located in the historic Jefferson Building of Toledo, which was once the site of an old post office. The main purpose of the site will be for job training and development, which they hope will stimulate not only the economy of Toledo, but also their tech scene.