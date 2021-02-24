Donald A. Promnitz">
24 Feb

Bitwise is going national. Here’s where it is headed

The new Bitwise office will be located in the historic Jefferson Center building of Toledo, Ohio, which was once the site of an old post office. Image via Google Earth

published on February 24, 2021 - 5:02 AM
Written by

With branches being constructed in Merced, Bakersfield and Oakland, Bitwise Industries is setting up its first office outside of California.

This week, it was announced that the tech-centered real estate company would open a new campus in Toledo, Ohio — possibly as soon as next year. The city is a place of significance for Bitwise Co-Founder Irma Olguin, Jr., who graduated from the University of Toledo in 2004. However, according to Thilanie Grubel, vice president for Bitwise Fresno, the decision ultimately came down to the city meeting their requirements for a location that could economically benefit their operations.

“There’s a lot of potential there that’s been untapped,” Grubel said. “There are folks in the lower third of the economy that we can upscale and teach new skills so they can participate in the these fast-growing, high-earning industries.”

The new office will be located in the historic Jefferson Building of Toledo, which was once the site of an old post office. The main purpose of the site will be for job training and development, which they hope will stimulate not only the economy of Toledo, but also their tech scene.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Is your company increasing efforts to work with or support more diverse businesses?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!