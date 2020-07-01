01 Jul

BBB partners with Indeed for $200 Sponsored Job credit

published on July 1, 2020 - 2:17 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has partnered with employment search engine Indeed to offer a $200 Sponsored Job credit for new accounts in the U.S. and Canada that post a job.

The BBB partnered with Indeed to help employers find the right people for their teams due to rising unemployment rates caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Employers can post jobs for free on Indeed, but Sponsored Job ads receive more visibility and attract more applicants to the job.

“The partnership with BBB is an exclusive offer by Indeed and is only available through the partnership website,” said Blair Looney, president and CEO of BBB, serving Central California and Inland Empire counties.

BBB and Indeed are also working to provide employers with education regarding job placement effectiveness, interview strategies, hiring practices and educating consumers about employment scams.

