Bass Lake and Selma cancel fireworks shows

published on June 4, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Two fireworks shows scheduled for Independence Day have been cancelled in compliance with social distancing guidelines.

A news release was put out on Tuesday by City of Selma and the Selma District Chamber of Commerce saying they would cancel their plans due to Covid-19. Two days later, the Bass Lake Chamber of Commerce made a similar announcement.

“It is with a lot of sadness and heartfelt discussion community leaders and business partners that the Bass Lake Chamber had made the difficult decision to cancel the fireworks show for this year,” said Theresa Wilson, chamber president. “Although this is disappointing news for all of us, you’d better believe that we’ll be back in 2021 with the biggest, best show the mountains have ever seen.”

Celebrations for the holiday are not completely off for private groups and individuals, however. Selma reminded residents that fireworks stands are still open. Meanwhile, guests are still invited to spend their Independence Day weekend at Bass Lake.