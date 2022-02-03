Would you buy a new home online? Builder launches that in Central Valley

Century Communities has given homebuyers an opportunity to purchase homes, such as the Jasper floor plan seen here at Kingsburg's planned Monarch community. Photo by Century Communities

published on February 3, 2022

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Imagine finding a home you want to buy online, filling out a form and slapping down a $495 deposit and — voila — you are under contract to purchase the house.

Colorado-based builder Century Communities is rolling out that digital capability to all of its 40 markets in 17 states, including communities in Fresno and Madera counties, promising in its marketing that “your new dream house is just a few clicks away.”

“The online homebuying process helps remove barriers for buyers by bringing the homebuying experience to them, wherever and whenever is most convenient,” said Alyson Benn, vice president of corporate marketing for Century Communities. “Ultimately, the virtual experience adds sales opportunities not available under the traditional in-person model, by enabling buyers to enter into contract at any time, day or night, based on their needs.”

Century Communities launched the online buying program three years ago, but just recently brought it to all of its markets. It has communities ranging from Chowchilla to Kingsburg with plans to expand to Tulare and Hanford this year, Benn said.

Benn said Century’s “streamlined” process for online home purchases was a first for the industry and has seen proven success. The buyer can browse the Century website, click a “Buy Now” button for that home, fill out a form and submit a $495 deposit. The buyer is then officially under contract for the house. Within 24 hours, a sales team member connects with the buyer to continue the process.

Century also continues to sell new homes the old-fashioned way.

“The Century Communities brand continues to support walk-in buyers with our in-person sales teams who help guide buyers through the process, schedule and conduct home tours, offer guidance on home financing and more,” Benn said. “The virtual experience is simply adding opportunity for buyers, to ensure we meet the needs of any buyer. In fact, we’re seeing many buyers who will visit the model home in person, then leave to think over their decision, and purchase the homes online later the same evening.”

Among the communities local online buyers could choose from include Monarch, anticipated to include 64 homesites in Kingsburg. Homes in the community are selling from the high $400s, according to a Century news release.

