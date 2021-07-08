World record electric plane flight to launch from Fresno

Joseph Oldham, founder and CEO of New Vision Aviation and a Central Valley native, will pilot an electric plane to set a world record for longest flight powered by renewable energy. File photo

published on July 8, 2021

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The world record for the longest flight in a production electric aircraft powered by off-grid renewable energy is set to be broken after it takes off from its starting point in Fresno next week.

San Diego-based Beam Global, a clean tech company specializing in the production of electric vehicles (EV), is organizing the solar-powered flight with the quest starting in Fresno on July 14, and culminating in a media event in Sacramento on July 15.

The plane will be piloted by Joseph Oldham, founder and CEO of New Vision Aviation and a Central Valley native. Oldham also led an effort to establish a fleet of electric planes in the Central Valley for uses including pilot training and maintenance programs.

Members of the media are invited to attend stops on its way to Sacramento to examine the plane while it charges on the tarmac. The stops include Madera, Merced, Modesto, Lodi and finally Sacramento.

The world record attempt will highlight the coming revolution in air travel and spotlight a new era of clean transportation led by California, according to a news release.

The solar-powered plane will take off from the Fresno Chandler Executive airport at 6:30 a.m. on July 14 and touchdown at Sacramento Executive Airport at 10:05 a.m. on July 15.

