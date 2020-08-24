24 Aug

Wonder Valley reopens for business

Wonder Valley Ranch Resort unveiled its new, more than five story tall ropes course in 2019. Images via Wonder Valley

published on August 24, 2020 - 2:51 PM
After nearly five months of closure, Wonder Valley Ranch Resort near Sanger is open once again to the public — under social distancing protocols.

According to Chairman Stan Oken, the resort site and venue has been closed since March due to the pandemic. It cost them multiple resort bookings and all summer camps, but they were able to open up their doors again earlier this month.

Under current guidelines, no indoor dining is permitted, with meals being served in shaded patios. Inside facilities are also currently off limits, with restrictions in place for one family per activity.

However, small vacations and outdoor weddings are back on.

Wonder Valley traces its roots to the Pierson Guest Ranch, established in 1911. It was eventually purchased by the Webb family, with a name change to the Wonder Valley Dude Ranch. In the 1950s it was a favorite haunt of the day’s Western movie stars including Betty Hutton, Tom Mix, Victor McLaughlin and Roy Rogers. The Oken family purchased it in 1973, and it is now run as a resort and events venue for families, corporate clients, groups and more.

