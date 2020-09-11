Women’s conference raises money to fight hunger

More than 3,700 people attended the 2019 Central California Women's Conference. Tyra Banks was the keynote speaker. Photo via the CCWC's Facebook.

The Central California Women’s Conference (CCWC) is raising money to fight huger in the Central Valley during September, which is Hunger Action Month.

From now until midnight on September 30, CCWC will be collecting donations to be shared with six local agencies: Catholic Charities, Community Food Bank, Fresno State Student Cupboard, Madera County Food Bank, The Salvation Army and Tulare Foodlink.

Bank of America has partnered with CCWC to match donations up to $7,500 with Community Medical Centers as the presenting sponsor for this effort.

Prior to the current drive, the CCWC has donated more than $1.35 million to support women and children. Grant recipients have received assistance paying for services ranging from mammograms to food, shelter, clothing, education and more.

CCWC also provides services through its CCWC/Wells Fargo College Preparatory Scholarship Program. Last year, 20 students from Fresno, Sanger, McLane, and Central (east campus) high schools participated.

Each student received a scholarship, attended the conference and participated in a financial literacy workshop.

“In these tough times we’ve found our CCWC family wants to come together and get a resilience boost … to raise money to fight hunger during COVID and the fires. Friends are challenging friends to find it in their hearts to give,” stated Jan Edwards, CCWC director of development and marketing.

CCWC also partners with AT&T for its re-entry scholarship program, where five deserving women receive a scholarship, attend the conference and are hosted at a celebratory lunch.

Nearly 98,000 women have attended the CCWC throughout its 33-year history.

This year’s event was scheduled for Sept. 29 but was cancelled to due the Covid-19 pandemic, but there will be a virtual happy hour with motivational speaker Jean Steel.

Saint Agnes Medical Center is the speaker sponsor for the virtual event. For more details, visit ccwc-fresno.org.