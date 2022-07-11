With purchase of Facelogic Spa in Clovis, local couple realizes dream

Sevag and Susie Tateosian have acquired the Facelogic Spa in Clovis, turning Susie’s dream into a reality. Photo by Ben Hensley



Written by Ben Hensley published on July 11, 2022

Residents in search of a facial spa will be greeted by new owners when making the trip to Facelogic Spa in Clovis.

Sevag and Susie Tateosian have acquired the business, turning Susie’s dream into a reality.

“It’s her dream to run a business,” said Sevag, who also works as the principal analyst for the Fresno County Department of Public Health. “Now that our kids are grown and they’re starting school, she wants to come back to the business world.”

Sevag and Susie both moved to the Fresno area at a young age — Sevag from Los Angeles at 11 and Susie from Armenia at 4. The pair hopes to draw on their upbringing to help keep Facelogic not only successful, but also familiar to existing customers.

“When this opportunity came up, we came — we were ‘secret shoppers’ — and we really enjoyed the facial,” Sevag said. “COVID has caused so much stress on people, and we forget to take care of ourselves.

The spa offers Eminence and Image Skincare products, as well as Nairian, an all-natural Armenian product unique to the Central Valley.

The duo hopes to continue the same relaxing treatments that Facelogic has offered in the past, retaining the staff as well as continuing almost all services previously offered, with the exception of the Hydrafacial.

Facelogic offers signature and elite-level facials, microdermabrasion and express signature/student and elite facials, as well as optional add-ons such as peel-off masks and additional extraction. The spa also offers eyebrow, lip, chin, nose, sideburn, jaw, underarm and full facial waxing services.

“After you leave with a facial, you’re leaving with confidence and feeling great about yourself,” Sevag said. “You hear about COVID, and the economy, and inflation, and you forget to step back and say, ‘I need to take care of myself.’”

Sevag and Susie also plan to help promote local small businesses by joining the chamber of commerce.

“My goal is to advocate for small businesses like this one because those are the kind of businesses that made life for us so good in the United States,” Sevag said. “What I’ve learned over the years is that California is an expensive place to do business; sure it’s a great place, sure we’re the fourth or fifth largest [global] economy…We knew this coming in, but our goal is to make sure that things don’t keep going higher and higher.”

The business also plans to give back to the community, supporting nonprofit organizations monthly with donations and contributions.

“Every month we want to donate a portion of profits to community groups,” he said, adding that the first donation will be going to the Granville Home of Hope. “We want to embed this into the community. We want our members to come here like family; same with our employees.”