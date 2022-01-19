19 Jan

What does $20.22 buy these days? Find out at a dozen local restaurants

13 Prime Steak mixologist Stacey Voss serves up some to-go cocktails in this March 2020 photo. Image via 13 Prime

published on January 19, 2022 - 2:01 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Dine Out Fresno County has returned with local restaurants offering deals to ring in the New Year beginning this week.

Twelve restaurants in the area are participating in the California Restaurant Association’s event, with all boasting specials priced at $20.22.

Full menus will be released Friday, when the event kicks off. It lasts through Jan. 30.

Some restaurants have already released their specials.

Sunnyside Deli announced via Facebook that it would serve two options for $20.22, either a sandwich with fries and local craft beer or two sandwiches, two chips and two drinks for the same price.

Colton’s Social House will be offering a pitcher of craft beer for $20.22, three tacos with a drink pairing, or a dessert sampler.

Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats and Brew is offering any two entrees for $20.22.

Other participating restaurants include:

—13 Prime Steakhouse
—BJ’s Kountry Kitchen
—Papi’s Mexican Grill
—Banzai Japanese Bar & Kitchen
—Bulldoc Korean Fusion
—Max’s Bistro
—Que Pasa Mexican Cafe
—Sequoia Brewing Co.
—Tower Blendz

For more information, visit dineoutfresnocounty.com

