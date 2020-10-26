Water company pumps money into wildfire mitigation efforts

published on October 26, 2020 - 1:29 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

A major water technology company’s foundation announced a donation to support wildfire relief efforts.

Grundfos, a Denmark-based water pump company with a plant in Fresno, donated $65,000 to the American Red Cross of Central California-Central Valley Chapter in response to recent wildfires and its impacts on Central California communities.

$50,000 came from the Grundfos Foundation. Grundfos Americas also donated $15,000 to the chapter.

“Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by these wildfires, some of whom must now start over,” said Antonio Rodrigues, Grundfos Fresno plant director. “This hits close to home, because it is our home. We want to help the community—our neighbors, friends and partners—who are affected by this disaster.”

The Grundfos manufacturing plant in Fresno employs over 290 employees. It manufactures pumps used for groundwater and irrigation, domestic heating and hot water recirculation, commercial buildings HVAC and plumbing, and industrial applications.

Grundfos is also creating a program that will provide a discount for a selection of its pump products to those that have lost water service due to wildfires to aid in local rebuilding efforts.

“Grundfos is committed to supporting the relief efforts for those who are being displaced or have lost homes, as well as those who are trying to save people, homes and property,” said Dieter Sauer, Grundfos Americas regional managing director. “We hope our donations encourage others to join in assisting those who have been affected.”