Visalia’s ‘Soccer City 1852’ project breaks ground

Located in downtown Visalia’s dining and entertainment district, the Soccer City 1852 Visalia project is currently underway and expected to be complete by March 2022. Photo via 1852 Visalia Facebook page

published on December 23, 2021 - 10:51 AM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

An upcoming entertainment facility broke ground in Visalia recently.

Last week, Soccer City 1852 Visalia broke ground for its street-stye soccer venue and local craft brewery.

Located in downtown Visalia’s dining and entertainment district, the project is currently underway and is expected to be complete by March 2022. The 19,000 square-foot facility is located at 421 N. Johnson St. It will feature three fully enclosed soccer fields with artificial turf that will host pick-up games, tournaments, clinics and more.

Jeremy Schultz, former assistant general manager of the Fresno FC Foxes, Bill Cummings, former owner of the Fresno Grizzlies as well as the Fresno Fuego, and J.R. Shannon, a prominent Tulare County farmer, have teamed up to bring Soccer City 1852 Visalia to the area.

The location in the northwestern part of downtown Visalia has been up and coming for several years. It is located east of Recreation Park, where the Visalia Rawhide baseball team plays.

The new brewery, taproom and beer garden will serve South Valley beers along with micro-brews crafted by local farmer and Brewmaster Will Peltzer.

The 1852 taproom will be open to the public and highlight local history and soccer.

1852 Visalia will also host tournaments to attract soccer players from outside the area, as well as tournaments for corn hole and dodgeball.

“Visit Visalia is thrilled to see a facility of this caliber open in our community,” said Nellie Freeborn, executive director of tourism bureau Visit Visalia. “Whether sports enthusiasts from across the state come for tournament play or visitors from around the globe come to grab a beer and soak up the local atmosphere after a day exploring Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks, Soccer City 1852 Visalia will be a perfect gathering place.”