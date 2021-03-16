16 Mar

Visalia’s Lifestyle Center set to reopen due to declining Covid-19 cases

Closed since July, The Lifestyle Center in Visalia will reopen Wednesday. Photo contributed

published on March 16, 2021 - 5:03 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

For the first time since July 13, Kaweah Delta’s Lifestyle Center in Visalia is now set to open on Wednesday at 4:30 a.m. The announcement comes as Tulare County moves into the red tier.

“We feel confident that we’re in a position now where we can safely reopen The Lifestyle Center,” said Gary Herbst, Chief Executive Officer of Kaweah Delta Health Care District, which operates the medically-based fitness and rehabilitation facility in Visalia. “It appears by all accounts that we’re moving out of the crisis of battling the sickness of this virus and we’re transitioning back into focusing on the health and well-being of our community.”

This is the first phase of reopening for the medical fitness center. To enter the facility members will check their temperatures and answer health screening questions. Masks are also required.

The center will reopen the cardio and strength equipment, which is socially distanced throughout the facility. The track, lap pool, warm water pool and locker rooms will also reopen. The reopening plan follows guidelines from the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Medical Fitness Association.

Operating hours are from 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Moving forward, the Covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents and case rate positivity in Tulare County determine the timeline of the center’s phased reopening.

“We know this has not been an easy time for any of us, but we hope this is a sign of good things to come,” said Patrick Tazio, director of The Lifestyle Center. “Our hope is that it won’t be long until we can safely support a full reopening of our facility.”

