Visalia UPS looking to hire 60 truck drivers

published on April 14, 2021

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Increased shipping throughout the pandemic has created a driver demand for UPS.

The company is looking for people to fill over 60 tractor-trailer driver positions in Visalia, starting at over $21 per hour with health care and retirement benefits. After four years, pay will increase to $38.50 per hour.

“With more people shopping online, the number of packages coming out of our Visalia hub is greater than ever, increasing our need for tractor-trailer drivers,” said Darren Moore, UPS HR director for Northern California. “These jobs present an opportunity for a great career with excellent pay and benefits — including for people who may be out of work due to the pandemic.”

UPS is enticing student workers through its Earn and Learn program. Students can earn a maximum of $25,000, or $5,250 per calendar year — outside their hourly pay — to put toward college expenses. UPS has invested almost $670 million in the program since its establishment in 1997.

The Visalia UPS facility is located at 10609 W. Goshen Ave. Interested applicants should apply at https://www.jobs-ups.com/PR [jobs-ups.com]