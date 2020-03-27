Virus diaries: Bitwise CEO seeks to hire 100-plus for data entry

Irma Olguin Jr. speaks to the press in June, with co-founder Jake Soberal appearing via teleconference from Bakersfield, on the announcement of their Kern County expansion. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz

published on March 27, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The CEO of Bitwise is putting out a call to hire more than 100 temporary data entry contractors who will work from home.

Irma L. Olguin Jr. said in a Facebook post Friday afternoon that the workers would support efforts of Bitwise Industries, its web development arm Shift3 Technologies and mobile restaurant ordering app Ordrslip in “building things to help feed the elderly, save restaurants from going out of business and to help folks who’ve lost jobs regain employment.”

“These are big, big tasks,” Olguin said. “Big tasks require lots of information.”

The temporary (“could be days or weeks”) positions would be 40 hours a week and pay $15 per hour. Employment would be on a contract basis. Applicants must have their own computer, reliable Internet access and be able to type at reasonable speed, Olguin said.

To apply, Olguin said to send an email to dataentry@bitwiseindustries.com, include your name in the subject line “and your BEST PG-13 joke in the body.” An auto-response email will give further instructions.