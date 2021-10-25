Virtual jobs available in construction industry

Image by Joseph Mucira from Pixabay

published on October 25, 2021

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Over the course of the pandemic, people in various roles and industries shifted to working from home — office workers, customer service representatives, teachers, etc.

Soon, even those with a role in the construction industry.

Associated Builders and Contractors Northern California (ABC NorCal) is currently hiring virtual craft instructors for full-time and part-time roles to work from home.

Craft instruction managers for ABC NorCal can be based anywhere in the state and share their knowledge on foundational trade skills in carpentry, construction craft labor and electrical.

“We are actively looking to hire those who are proud of their trade skills and are ready to train the next generation of construction workers building communities’ infrastructure. ABC NorCal is committed to continue cementing the future of the construction industry with well-trained workers educated by people who would like to keep working in the industry and can do so from home,” said ABC NorCal Facilities Director Daniel Albano. “This is a wonderful and practical way to earn complementary income for people who may be retired or have need to be home to care for familial responsibilities.”

Those applying for part-time roles must have at least three years of experience in the trades as a journey worker and can include experience in electrical, voice-data-video, construction craft labor, carpentry and painting.

Five years of experience are required for full-time roles.

For a full list of requirements, benefits and the application, visit https://www.abcnorcal.org/about/careers/.