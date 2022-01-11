Valley youth-based aviation initiative gets $180K lift

Joseph Oldham stands next to a Pipistrel Alpha Electro electric plane Photo by Frank Lopez



Written by Central Valley Community Foundation published on January 11, 2022

Fresno-based Next Generation Aviation Academy, an initiative focused on training the next generation of aviation professionals from communities of color and low-income neighborhoods within the San Joaquin Valley, has received a $180,000 grant from the Wood Next Fund.

Next Generation Aviation Academy is one of 19 Fresno DRIVE (Developing the Region’s Inclusive and Vibrant Economy) initiatives. Fresno DRIVE is a 10-year community-wide investment plan, supported by the Central Valley Community Foundation (CVCF) and involving hundreds of non-profit and civic leaders, to develop a prosperous and inclusive economy for the residents of the greater Fresno region.

“Next Generation Aviation Academy is both developing a critical workforce pipeline for the aviation industry and helping open doors for underrepresented youth that would otherwise not be possible,” said Nancy Chan, director, Wood Next Fund. “Wood Next is excited to partner with this initiative to provide much needed resources to help support these ongoing efforts.”

The Academy is led by New Vision Aviation, a nonprofit dedicated to providing residents and youth from disadvantaged communities in the Valley with the opportunity to experience flight and train for aviation careers. Founded in 2018 by Joseph Oldham, who serves as president of the all-volunteer organization, and based at Chandler Airport in Southwest Fresno, New Vision has already had a big impact on youth in the community by providing first-hand aviation experiences and mentorship.

“The incredible donation from Wood Next Fund will allow our program to have the essential tools and additional resources we need to increase training for unrepresented youth from our communities of color,” said Joseph Oldham. “It will help to open doors to aviation careers for those that have dreams of flight but had previously thought those dreams were out of reach.”

The Next Generation initiative is working to implement an end-to-end continuum of early child, young adult and adult programs to give low-income and students of color exposure and access to the aviation industry and support for careers including pilots, maintenance technicians, air traffic controllers, airline managers, flight crews, military careers and operations staff.

“The aviation industry has a critical and growing shortage of trained professionals to fill the needs of the industry over the next 20 years,” Oldham said. “Boeing estimates that there will be a shortage of over 760,000 pilots globally in the next two decades and about the same number of maintenance technicians.”

The three-phase program is organized by three age groups, ranging from ages 8 to 19. The youngest students are first introduced with flight simulator training, advancing to glider flight training once they are 13 years old. Private pilot training is the final phase of the program offered to 16 to 19-year-olds. Because gliders are considered simple to operate, the Federal Aviation Administration allows students to solo at age 14, requiring only a 10-hour flight minimum for certification.

Through Fresno County Transportation Authority’s Sustainable Aviation Project, New Vision Aviation has $90,000 in funding available to be disbursed in $2,000 increments to provide glider pilot training to qualifying youth in Fresno County. With a glider certification, youth may then advance and become certified to train, allowing for opportunities to earn money by serving as glider instructors. It is also a first step toward commercial pilot certification.

“Receiving a glider pilot certification means that the Federal Aviation Administration is certifying that you are qualified to fly a glider safely and responsibly to protect yourself and the general public,” Oldham said. “It says you have learned and proven that you have the skills and good decision making to join the ranks of great aviation pioneers that have gone before you such as the Wright brothers, Lindbergh, and graduates of the United States Air Force Academy.”

Once students have completed these steps and exhibit a dedication to pursuing a career in aviation, their names will be provided to major airlines for potential sponsorships toward training for private pilot and commercial pilot certification.

“I will take this opportunity to learn to operate and fly planes to my best ability and to be great in this field,” stated 12-year-old New Vision Aviation student Sammy Taylor. “In doing so, I will show others that anything is possible if someone believes in you and you put your best effort.”