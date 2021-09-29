Valley PBS to air ‘Afterburn: The Creek Fire Documentary’ Thursday

The documentary, "Afterburn: The Creek Fire Documentary" airs at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 on Valley PBS.

Central Valley residents can tune into a new, original documentary this Thursday evening about the Creek Fire.

Valley PBS is airing “Afterburn: The Creek Fire Documentary,” which features never-before-seen accounts from the fire and how Shaver Lake was saved from it. The documentary specifically focuses on the first 96 hours of the blaze.

The exclusive airs about one year after the fire in Sierra National Forest erupted on Sept. 4, 2020. The fire wasn’t fully contained until late December 2020.

The exact cause of the Creek Fire is still not yet known, which has brought speculation and debate. The documentary seeks to explore several angles of speculation through interviews with fire investigators and statements directly from Sierra National Forest officials. Emotional accounts from fire personnel are captured throughout the film.

The documentary also features a look into how victims are rebuilding their homes and lives after the tragic fire in 2020.

The documentary was created by 18Thirty Entertainment, a full service marketing and production company. The production company is owned by Jill Aiello and current Valley PBS CEO Jeff Aiello.

The documentary airs at 7 p.m. Sept. 30. and is sponsored by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, Hendricks Chevrolet, Reedley College, Lazzerini Family Foundation, Valley Air Conditioning & Repair, Inc. and InSight Vision Center.

A teaser of the film can be viewed here.