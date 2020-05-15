Valley law firm acquires Sacramento group



Written by Donald A. Promnitz published on May 15, 2020

Coleman & Horowitt, a Fresno-based law firm with offices in Bakersfield, Visalia, Sonora, Newport Beach and Los Angeles, acquired Bowman & Associates in late April.

Located in Bakersfield, Bowman & Associates is a longtime provider of legal services in estate planning, probate and trust litigation, transactions and family law representation.

According to firm principal Stacy Bowman, she first became close with Coleman & Horowitt when they worked together on a case that concluded last year. While working with them, she was impressed by their level of skill and competence. Bowman, who’s personally been in the legal practice for two decades, also noted she plans to retire in five years and wants to make sure her staff are well cared for.

“I have a lot of staff that’s been with me for a long time, and so I want to provide a transition for them,” Bowman said. “And I had a great time working with Coleman & Horowitt for three years on a big case, and so it’s just a logical fit.”

Under the new setup, Coleman & Horowitt Bakersfield’s senior counsel, Daniel Rudnick, will continue to represent clients in banking, commercial, real estate, construction and unfair competition, along with arbitration and mediation. Meanwhile, the Bowman & Associates name will remain, with Bowman remaining as its head until her retirement.