Valley hotel named among the world’s best

published on May 26, 2021 - 1:50 PM
The Darling Hotel in Visalia placed in the top 25 hottest new hotels in the world in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice 2021 Best of the Best awards.

The Darling, which opened in July 2020, placed 19 among three other hotels in the US and establishments from across the planet, including in Brazil, Turkey, Japan and South Africa, among others.

“We were really blown away by making the list,” said General Manager Michael Seaward. “We’re really humbled and so grateful to the local community … without the support of the local community, there’s no way we would have been able to keep our doors open.”

The hotel is in the old Courthouse Annex, which survived a 1952 earthquake that leveled the rest of the courthouse and was renovated by a group of local families that purchased it in 2018. 

Fully renovated, the Darling sits in downtown Visalia with 32 rooms and suites as well as a rooftop restaurant. The hotel is furnished in an Art Deco fashion, reflecting the building’s 1930s origins.

Seaward said The Darling Hotel is different from other hotels for their personalized touch to customer service with a genuine and authentic care for guest’s experience and creating memories.

He also said the hotel is looking to stay as local as possible and be a point of pride for the Visalia community.

Room rates start around $169 a night.

