Valley hospitals receive an ‘A’ grade for safety

May 11, 2021

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Leapfrog Group gave good news for some of the Central Valley’s doctors and patients.

The group issued an “A” for safety at Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center. Adventist Medical Center in Hanford and Selma were also among Valley hospitals to receive an “A,” and Kaweah Health received a “B.” Community Regional Medical Center, Clovis Community Hospital and Saint Agnes Medical Center received a “C.”

The biannual Hospital Safety Grades report evaluates 2,700 hospitals throughout the United States based on its measures to protect patients from preventable injuries, accidents, surgical problems, errors and infections. It also grades hospitals based on how staff works together and whether there are enough qualified nurses. The report includes data collected by national health care organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The most recent data was received just prior to the onset of Covid-19. Kaiser and Adventist received high safety marks for preventing errors during surgical procedures. Some of the surgical procedures hospitals are graded on include leaving a dangerous object in a patient’s body, blood clots and accidental tears and cuts.

“We find that straight ‘A’ hospitals have strong structures of safety in place,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “These hospitals are continuously learning, monitoring data, and addressing areas of improvement.”

In addition to the Leapfrog Group ratings, Cal Hospital Compare, which features quality and performance information on California hospitals, also recently named Kaiser Permanente Fresno on its Patient Safety Honor Roll in February.

“Patient safety and positive outcomes are top priorities and goals shared at every level of Kaiser Permanente,” says Wade Nogy, senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente, Fresno. “We are proud to see these efforts recognized, though this only renews our ongoing commitment to ensure our patients, visitors and staff find safety and comfort throughout our facilities.”