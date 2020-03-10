Valley Children’s takes Kids Day fundraiser online



Written by Donald A. Promnitz published on March 10, 2020

Despite the worldwide cancellation of events due the COVID-19 outbreak, Valley Children’s Healthcare is carrying on with its most well-known and popular fundraiser via the web.

According to Zara Arboleda, director of communications and public relations at Valley Children’s, the decision to launch a digital version of the locally renowned Kids Day paper came after the event was cancelled last week.

Kids Day volunteers collect donations from Tulare to Stanislaus counties in support of the hospital. The community, Arboleda said, understood concerns about holding the event this year, but still wanted to raise money.

“Ever since we made that announcement last week, Valley Children’s along with our partners at ABC30 and The Fresno Bee received so many calls and so many questions about ‘how can we still help?’”

Luckily, the special edition of The Fresno Bee had already been laid out and they were able to turn around a digital version.

Interested donors can access the digital paper at www.valleychildrens.org/kidsday and choose any donation they’d like starting at $1. They also have the option of texting GEORGE to 20222 to make an automatic $10 contribution.

Arboleda added that this is (hopefully) a one-time-only situation and that next year, they will return to their usual street-side donations. At this time, Valley Children’s Healthcare has cancelled other gatherings and events to prevent the spread of the virus.