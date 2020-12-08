Valley Children’s Hospital wins award for safety

Screenshot from Valley Children's Hospital's YouTube channel.

published on December 8, 2020 - 4:23 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Valley Children’s Healthcare in Madera has received top marks for hospital safety in the country.

According to The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers, Valley Children’s was named as one of the 105 safest hospitals in the country out of 2,200 considered and received a Top Children’s Hospital Distinction.

“This award is very special because it reflects the fact that we never took our eye off the ball during this most challenging year,” says Dr. David Christensen, Valley Children’s senior vice president of medical affairs and chief physician executive. “Our singular focus is on helping children and keeping them safe.”

Factors considered in establishing the qualifications for the award include infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors.

“For all of the challenges of 2020 – COVID-19 and the wildfires, in particular – this award is even more significant,” said Todd Suntrapak, president and CEO. “In the midst of the pandemic, our staff exceeded every safety and quality standard demanded by the virus while still maintaining and delivering the highest quality and safest care to every child who came through our doors for any healthcare need.”