Valley brewers team up to benefit firefighters

Fire Brigade is a special lager that is a collaboration of nine breweries and a fundraiser for firefighters. Photo contributed



Written by Donald A. Promnitz published on November 6, 2020 - 3:59 PM

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

Breweries across the Central Valley have come together to make a special batch of beer to raise money for those fighting against the Creek Fire.

According to Riley’s Brewing Co. owner Dan Riley, the idea came during the height of the fires, when nine breweries decided to combine their resources to make the specialty beer.

“We’re kind of inventing our own style,” Riley said. “When you have nine brewers all chipping in, you kind of make something that’s never been done before.”

That something is “Fire Brigade,” a lager that was brewed and is being canned at Riley’s Madera brewery. The current plan is to make enough of their beer for 500 cases — or 12,000 cans — that will be sold at Valley Savemart stores. All proceeds go to the Shaver Lake Volunteer Fire Department and the Ridgecrest Volunteer Fire Department. If demand is high, they plan to brew more.

As for the taste, Kaweah Brewing brewmaster Kenny Hildebrand says the unique collaboration will result in a one-of-a-kind product.

“It’s just all of us coming together, putting our labor together, putting our efforts and our creativity of our mad minds together to make this beneficial beer,” Hildebrand.

Other breweries participating include: South Gate Brewing; 411 Broadway Ales & Spirits; Grayview Brewing; Incinerati Brewing Co.; Pine and Palm Brewing; Zack’s Brewing Co.; and House of Pendragon.