Donald A. Promnitz">
06 Nov

Valley brewers team up to benefit firefighters

Fire Brigade is a special lager that is a collaboration of nine breweries and a fundraiser for firefighters. Photo contributed

published on November 6, 2020 - 3:59 PM
Written by

Breweries across the Central Valley have come together to make a special batch of beer to raise money for those fighting against the Creek Fire.

According to Riley’s Brewing Co. owner Dan Riley, the idea came during the height of the fires, when nine breweries decided to combine their resources to make the specialty beer.

“We’re kind of inventing our own style,” Riley said. “When you have nine brewers all chipping in, you kind of make something that’s never been done before.”

That something is “Fire Brigade,” a lager that was brewed and is being canned at Riley’s Madera brewery. The current plan is to make enough of their beer for 500 cases — or 12,000 cans — that will be sold at Valley Savemart stores. All proceeds go to the Shaver Lake Volunteer Fire Department and the Ridgecrest Volunteer Fire Department. If demand is high, they plan to brew more.

As for the taste, Kaweah Brewing brewmaster Kenny Hildebrand says the unique collaboration will result in a one-of-a-kind product.

“It’s just all of us coming together, putting our labor together, putting our efforts and our creativity of our mad minds together to make this beneficial beer,” Hildebrand.

Other breweries participating include: South Gate Brewing; 411 Broadway Ales & Spirits; Grayview Brewing; Incinerati Brewing Co.; Pine and Palm Brewing; Zack’s Brewing Co.; and House of Pendragon.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

How do you plan on doing your holiday shopping this year?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!