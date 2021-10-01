United Security Bank declares dividend payments for 3Q

published on October 1, 2021 - 11:54 AM

Investors are getting money back this month from United Security Bank.

United Security Bancshares, the parent company of United Security Bank, has declared a regular quarterly dividend.

The dividend is $0.11 per share on the bank’s common stock, payable on Oct. 25 to shareholders of record as of Oct. 12.

In addition to the dividend, the bank also gained 0.47% in market share, an indication of its growth, according to FDIC market share reports released yesterday. In Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Madera counties, the Fresno-based bank holds 3.47% of deposits, compared to 3% last year.

The bank was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno. It operates 12 branches located in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin and Taft.